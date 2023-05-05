Unlikely weather in the north hits AC, ice cream, soft drink business

Notably, North India accounts for more than 50 per cent of sales of summer products. Companies engaged in manufacturing these products are worried as they have large stocks in place and their inventories are piling up as a result of lower demand, the report added.

North India has witnessed unlikely weather in recent days, rainfalls have resulted in lower-than-normal temperatures. The dipping mercury has led to a drop in sales of air-conditioners, refrigerators, cold drinks, and ice cream. These products have seen a 26 per cent decline in sales year-on-year (YoY) since mid-March in the North, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) said.