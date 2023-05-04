Home / Industry / News / At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies at 90% in 2022

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies at 90% in 2022

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry grew by 20 per cent to touch Rs 2.1 trillion ($26 billion) in 2022

IANS Mumbai
At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies at 90% in 2022

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry grew by 20 per cent to touch Rs 2.1 trillion ($26 billion) in 2022. That is 10 per cent above pre-pandemic 2019, according to the annual EY report released during the ongoing FICCI Frames conference in Mumbai, reports 'Variety'.

The report collates data from television, digital media, film, animation and VFX, out of home media, live events, music, radio, online gaming and print. Overall, the M&E sector is projected to grow 12 per cent to reach $28.6 billion in 2023, the report says, according to 'Variety'.

Television remained the single largest component of the M&E sector in 2022 with a valuation of $8.6 billion, but it shrank by 1.5 per cent from 2021 levels, despite advertising revenues growing by 2 per cent to reach levels just behind 2019, the 'Variety' report continues.

The reason for the shrinkage is that subscription revenue continued to fall for the third year in succession due to a reduction of five million pay TV homes and stagnant average revenues per user.

Meanwhile, according to the EY report quoted by 'Variety', buoyed by the success of south Indian films such as 'RRR', 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', 'Kantara', 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' and 'Vikram' and Bollywood hits 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', filmed entertainment recovered to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels to record revenues of $2.1 billion.

Of this, local theatrical revenues were $1.2 billion, overseas theatrical releases accounted for $196 million, broadcast rights $122 million, digital rights $440 million and in-cinema advertising $61.1 million.

In 2022, South Indian films together accounted for 53 per cent of box-office collections, Bollywood 35 per cent and other Indian languages 5 per cent. The share of Hollywood dropped from a high of 15 per cent in pre-pandemic 2019 to 13 per cent in 2022, 'Variety' adds, quoting the report.

--IANS

srb/

Also Read

Confusion and angst follow as China eases coronavirus restrictions

IFFI 2022: Want to build India as global content hub, says Anurag Thakur

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

Another bid to resurrect Rs 10,000-crore Noida Film City project

China's Covid curbs intensify as cases surge to highest since lockdown

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Upto 60% jump in IT employees taking courses to avoid a possible layoff

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

SMEV welcomes MHI's efforts to sort out pending issues with OEMs

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Topics :Coronavirusmedia and entertainmentfilm industry

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story