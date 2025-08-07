Home / Industry / News / UP govt's new policy aims to boost leather manufacturing, exports

UP govt's new policy aims to boost leather manufacturing, exports

Under the India-UK FTA, the current tariffs of up to 17 per cent on Indian leather and footwear products, will be reduced to 0 per cent gradually in 5 years

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost
premium
Under the India-UK FTA, the current tariffs of up to 17 per cent on Indian leather and footwear products, will be reduced to 0 per cent gradually in 5 years. | File Image
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to leverage the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK) through a proposed policy to boost the manufacturing and exports of the state’s traditional leather goods industry.
 
The proposed UP Footwear, Leather and Non-Leather Sector Development Policy 2025 will focus on a cluster-based development model to promote the sector. This comes as India is aiming to augment its leather and footwear exports to $50 billion by 2030. 
 
Under the India-UK FTA, the current tariffs of up to 17 per cent on Indian leather and footwear products, will be reduced to 0 per cent gradually in 5 years.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) department framing the policy to focus on integrating production, design, research, and training on a single platform to attract private investment. “This integrated approach would help establish a complete and localised ‘design-to-delivery’ ecosystem within UP,” he said. 
 
Additionally, the policy is expected to focus on skilling, packaging and marketing to enhance product quality and competitiveness. Around 2.2 million new jobs are expected to be generated in the sector after the implementation of the proposal. 
 
The composite UP leather industry is estimated to be worth ~20,000 crore, including exports, and comprises two nerve centres — Kanpur-Unnao and Agra. The Kanpur-Unnao cluster alone generates an annual economy of about ~12,000 crore, and exports leather goods to Gulf countries, Europe, China, Iran, and others. 
 
The UP government plans to utilise the state's robust network of skilled artisans, raw materials, and leather hubs, along with supporting units manufacturing specialised machinery for leather stitching, cutting, moulding, and production of non-leather industrial safety shoes.
 
Besides, it will also provide incentives to ancillaries producing components like buckles, zips, soles, insoles, laces, dyes, chemicals, heels, threads, tags, and labels for the industry.
 
According to Hasan Yaqoob, co-chairman, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)-UP chapter, there is a possibility of a 20-25 per cent rise in leather and footwear exports and creation of new job opportunities following the FTA.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qcom firms fail to meet basic standards, says Delhi-based workers' union

Would rather go for fresh bidding process: Erstwhile BPSL promoters to SC

Premium

IT sector braces for slower growth trajectory as US tariff tensions mount

Pharma Inc mulls offshore strategy as US tariff fears hit sentiment

Avg data breach cost in India jumps 13% to ₹22 cr, highest globally: IBM

Topics :leather and footwear industryleather sectorUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story