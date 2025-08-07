Home / Industry / News / Qcom firms fail to meet basic standards, says Delhi-based workers' union

Qcom firms fail to meet basic standards, says Delhi-based workers' union

Union audit of 51 qcom warehouses in Delhi finds poor access to toilets, rest areas, safety gear, and management support for gig workers across major platforms

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d
Regarding drinking water, one in four stores lacked safe drinking water, forcing workers to rely on nearby water coolers or temples.
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Even as quick commerce (qcom) platforms continue to report growth in customer base and order volumes, they fail to meet minimum standards for gig workers, according to an audit by the Rajdhani App Workers’ Union.
 
The union conducted an audit of basic facilities — including toilets, drinking water, rest areas, parking, and protection from harassment — at 51 warehouses (or dark stores) across Delhi’s National Capital Region. These stores were operated by qcom firms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Big Basket, and Flipkart Minutes. Notably, about one in four stores employed over 150 workers.
 
Washroom and Drinking Water Access
 
In terms of washroom access, while 72 per cent of stores had toilets for workers, only 67 per cent were usable. The audit reported that less than half were cleaned daily, and many lacked running water. A common issue was restricted access for delivery workers. Among platforms, five out of nine Instamart stores surveyed did not have toilets for delivery workers, making it the worst performer in this category.
 
Regarding drinking water, one in four stores lacked safe drinking water, forcing workers to rely on nearby water coolers or temples.
 
Rest and Safety Infrastructure
 
Despite the physically demanding nature of delivery work, about 30 per cent of stores did not provide designated rest areas. “In half of the stores, workers were forced to wait between orders outside in the heat or rain, often sitting on their bikes. Among the worst performers was Instamart, where over 55 per cent of stores lacked basic rest facilities, followed by Blinkit (26 per cent), Zepto (21 per cent), and Big Basket (16 per cent),” the report said.
 
Safety infrastructure was also inadequate. Only 69 per cent of stores had first-aid kits, and even where these were present, workers were often denied access.
 
Parking Facilities and Management Support
 
The audit also revealed that 40 per cent of stores lacked designated parking facilities. As a result, workers faced risks of road accidents and harassment by police. “For night-shift workers, there have been reports of violence and abuse, with little to no support from store managers or platform companies,” the report stated.
 
In addition, workers at 43 per cent of stores reported a lack of support from managerial staff on issues such as cancelled orders or penalties. Notably, 16 per cent of workers reported abusive or violent behaviour by store management.
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

