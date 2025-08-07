Qcom firms fail to meet basic standards, says Delhi-based workers' union

Even as quick commerce (qcom) platforms continue to report growth in customer base and order volumes, they fail to meet minimum standards for gig workers, according to an audit by the Rajdhani App Workers’ Union.

The union conducted an audit of basic facilities — including toilets, drinking water, rest areas, parking, and protection from harassment — at 51 warehouses (or dark stores) across Delhi’s National Capital Region. These stores were operated by qcom firms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Big Basket, and Flipkart Minutes. Notably, about one in four stores employed over 150 workers.

Washroom and Drinking Water Access

In terms of washroom access, while 72 per cent of stores had toilets for workers, only 67 per cent were usable. The audit reported that less than half were cleaned daily, and many lacked running water. A common issue was restricted access for delivery workers. Among platforms, five out of nine Instamart stores surveyed did not have toilets for delivery workers, making it the worst performer in this category. Regarding drinking water, one in four stores lacked safe drinking water, forcing workers to rely on nearby water coolers or temples. Rest and Safety Infrastructure Despite the physically demanding nature of delivery work, about 30 per cent of stores did not provide designated rest areas. “In half of the stores, workers were forced to wait between orders outside in the heat or rain, often sitting on their bikes. Among the worst performers was Instamart, where over 55 per cent of stores lacked basic rest facilities, followed by Blinkit (26 per cent), Zepto (21 per cent), and Big Basket (16 per cent),” the report said.