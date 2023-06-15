Up in the air: High-flying battles for satellite broadband services

From a legal point of view, those supporting auction reinforce their view by saying that the Supreme Court judgment on the 2G scandal in 2012 makes it amply clear that when “transferring” or “alienating” all scarce resources the state must opt for auction.

A satellite company executive counters that the regulator can intervene if competition is unfair. Mittal has also argued that there is no model that has demonstrated how auction can be implemented in this instance. Jio has taken up that challenge and suggested to Trai that auction of spectrum for the gateways (which uplink and downlink from the satellite) should be done district-wise where an exclusion zone of 1-2 km would be earmarked. In the exclusion zone, Jio has suggested, mobile operator towers will not be allowed to ensure that satellite operators do not face any frequency interference from them. And this spectrum would be auctioned in the same way as is done for mobile services with a minimum base price. They say that initial requirement for gateways from multiple players with satellites beaming to India would not be more than 20, but as the number of subscribers increases and spreads geographically, the number of constellations entering Indian space would hit 100. Spectrum needed to power user terminals would also be auctioned.