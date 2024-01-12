Home / Industry / News / UP RERA gives 15 days to promoters to submit update on housing projects

UP RERA gives 15 days to promoters to submit update on housing projects

Uttar Pradesh real estate regulator UP RERA has issued a 15-day ultimatum to promoters of group housing projects to update quarterly progress reports of their projects on its website

Representative image
Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Uttar Pradesh real estate regulator UP RERA has issued a 15-day ultimatum to promoters of group housing projects to update quarterly progress reports of their projects on its website.

UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said a number of promoters fail to file QPRs (quarterly progress reports) of their projects on time and "some of them have filed the subsequent QPRs without filing the pending QPRs".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Not updating quarterly progress reports of projects amounts to violation of the relevant provisions of the RERA Act, Bhoosreddy said in a set of directions issued to promoters on Thursday.

"Therefore, it has been decided to allow the promoters to file the pending QPRs of their projects as well as the QPR of October to December, 2023 quarter by 15th January, 2024," the order said.

As per norms, QPRs are required to be filed within 15 days of the closure of the given quarter. Accordingly, UP RERA has modified the facility on its web portal and from now onwards, promoters will be able to file the current quarterly report only after the submission of all pending QPRs as well as the late fees, it said.

The move is intended to ensure compliance by promoters and increase transparency in the sector, which will also enhance trust between promoters and homebuyers, the order said.

Also Read

Record rally: Realty project registrations under RERA touch 1.16 lakh in 2 years

Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia, Manoj, Rajkumar bag awards; Jubilee wins big

Realty firms must execute projects following rules: Delhi-RERA chairman

Special Session: Govt to move Repealing and Amending Bill in Rajya Sabha

Draft bill proposed to replace the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act

Ayodhya sets world record with longest solar light line installation

Asian LNG importers ramp up spot purchases after prices hit 7 month low

Committed to achieve 50% of renewable power sources ahead of 2030: Official

Every passenger gets 55% concession on train journeys, says Vaishnaw

Domestic steel vacuum bottle makers urge govt to check imports from China

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UP RERAReal Estate housing projectshousing project in NoidaIndia's infrastructure

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story