Urban India likely to spend Rs 1.85 lakh crore during festive sale, survey

According to a survey, one in two Indian households surveyed will spend over Rs 10,000 this festive season. The report by LocalCircles also said that almost 70 per cent of buyers will prefer to shop from shops and markets rather than online.

The survey is based on the responses of 49,000 households from 342 urban districts of India. Forty-four per cent of respondents were from Tier-I, 34 per cent from Tier-II, and 22 per cent from Tier-III, IV, and V districts.

