PLI investment in mobiles, production surpasses target: IT secretary

Investment in mobile phone manufacturing under the PLI scheme as well as production has surpassed the targets, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday. Addressing reporters on the completion of 10 years of Make In India initiative, the official said the overall production of electronics in India has increased to Rs 9.52 trillion with an annual compounded growth rate of 17.4 per cent from Rs 1.9 trillion in 2014-15, he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "If you look at what the PLI scheme has done in the mobile sector, the overall production we have reached is far in excess of the target. We have reached Rs 6.61 trillion is the total value of production, well above the target that has been set. The overall investment has been Rs 9,100 crore, which is again well above the target," Krishnan said.

The government had set a target of Rs 7,000 crore cumulative investment during the five-year scheme period and Rs 5,488 crore till 2023-24, according to official data.

The mobile PLI scheme set a target to achieve cumulative production of Rs 4.39 trillion in 2023-24 and Rs 8.12 trillion during the 5-year scheme period till FY 2026.

"There is a substantial uptick in the exports of mobile phones. It was about Rs 1.2 trillion into 2023-24 and the exports have actually increased 77 times from what it was in 2014-15.

In 2014-15, we exported mobile phones worth about Rs 1,566 crore . Today we are exporting mobile phones worth about Rs 1.2 trillion. It's a remarkable jump. This is where the Make in India program has been truly successful," Krishnan said.

He said the total employment achieved has been 122,613 under the mobile PLI scheme which is more than the original target.