Adding to Hyderabad's reputation as the top global capability centre (GCC) destination in India last year, US-based financial technology, operations and asset management services company SEI opened its GCC in the city on Tuesday, marking a milestone in the global major's international growth strategy.

According to sources in the Telangana government, Hyderabad has attracted around 150 new GCCs in the last 30 months, creating 150,000 direct and 600,000 indirect jobs. Headquartered in Oaks, Pennsylvania, US, SEI currently has a team of 800 professionals in Hyderabad and is rapidly scaling up its operations. Located in Hitec City, its nearly 137,000-square-foot facility, with a capacity for 1,200 workstations, serves as a strategic hub bringing together technology and operations.

SEI serves a broad range of client types of all sizes and levels of complexity, including nine of the top 20 US banks and 48 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide. With $2 trillion in assets managed, advised or administered and $8.1 trillion processed through its wealth management platforms, SEI brings extensive expertise across capital markets, investment operations and wealth management. "With SEI joining this ecosystem, Hyderabad is strengthening its capabilities to serve financial markets worldwide. The city is now home to 10 of the world’s top 10 BFSI powerhouses," said D Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology. Brad Landis, global head of operations at SEI, said the company was looking at India as a hub for technology and operations, and that the large talent pool was one of the factors that attracted it to Hyderabad, following its initial round of talks held in 2024. "SEI’s Hyderabad centre will support teams across software and infrastructure engineering, enterprise AI, data science, analytics, product design, and investment management operations," Landis said.

The company positions itself as a leader in private credit and alternative investment administration, alongside its model portfolio solutions, supporting the evolving needs of financial institutions worldwide. SEI’s presence adds another critical piece to Hyderabad’s ecosystem, which is evolving beyond a traditional BFSI GCC cluster. It also has a facility in Kolkata. "Hyderabad brings together the technology talent and financial expertise that global markets increasingly depend on. While Mumbai is India’s financial capital, Hyderabad is building technology for the world’s financial markets, spanning capital markets, wealth management, risk and market infrastructure," said Babu. Hyderabad is home to more than 500 GCCs, with over half of India’s newly established BFSI GCCs choosing the city. Hyderabad is building technology capabilities for the world's financial markets, spanning capital markets, cybersecurity, wealth management, risk and market infrastructure. Hyderabad also has a strong talent pool across technology, financial services and engineering. With SEI establishing a presence in the city, Hyderabad is strengthening its position as a hub for the technology that powers global financial markets.