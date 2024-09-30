Vi partners with Nokia to enhance network security against cyber threats

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has tapped Nokia NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to strengthen network security against rising cyber threats and security vulnerabilities for its consumer and enterprise customers. The deployment will initially cover Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks and eventually extend to the operator’s 5G network, Nokia said on Monday.

NetGuard EDR, a telco-specific threat detection suite, will provide Vi with real-time, automated monitoring to enable rapid detection and mitigation of endpoint-related security incidents. It will minimise security gaps, reduce the need for extensive testing, and optimise operational costs, while maintaining continuous service availability and performance of the protected endpoints across the entire operational technology (OT) network, Nokia said.

The telecom sector is a prime target for cyber threats due to the large amounts of sensitive data it stores, such as credit card details and social security numbers. These include Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, which overwhelm networks with internet traffic to make them inoperable and deny service to legitimate users. Ransomware attacks exploit vulnerabilities in software products to upload ransomware to a company's servers, which can then spread to connected computers.

NetGuard EDR’s vendor-agnostic capabilities will integrate seamlessly with Vodafone Idea’s existing security tools and processes, strengthening the operator’s network security and furthering Vodafone Idea’s work in building a state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre.

“Vodafone Idea is fully committed to driving the next phase of network evolution, ensuring that our advanced solutions deliver both unmatched connectivity and security. As we embrace this journey with Nokia, we are focused on building networks that are resilient and capable of supporting the ever-growing demands, including heightened security risks, of digital transformation," Vi's chief technology officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh said.