Visa relaxation shot in the arm after Bangladesh medical tourists dipped

India's medical tourism sector is poised for double-digit growth, with leading hospitals projecting increased patient inflow following recent visa regulation relaxations. The sector faced a setback after patient flow from Bangladesh, a key market for medical tourists, dipped significantly last year due to political turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Between April and September 2024-25, major players reported an almost 25–40 per cent decline in medical tourist flow from Bangladesh. Bangladesh contributes around 50–60 per cent of India's total medical tourism inflow. The Indian government had restricted visas to emergency cases from Bangladesh after the Hasina government was ousted on August 5.

However, the Centre’s move to simplify visa processes, announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, is expected to cement India’s position as a premier destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare. Hospitals and industry experts believe the recent policy changes will remove key barriers for international patients, enabling India’s medical tourism sector to expand beyond metro cities into tier-II and tier-III locations.

While Fortis Healthcare has seen growth in key international markets such as Iraq, East Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the hospital group has faced setbacks in Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Yemen due to visa issues.

Fortis Healthcare recorded a 35 per cent decline in patient inflow from Bangladesh, historically a major contributor, due to visa challenges. However, the hospital chain projects an overall 15 per cent growth in its international business this year.

“We're taking a multi-pronged approach to grow our international patient base,” said Ritu Mittal Garg, chief growth and innovation officer at Fortis Healthcare.

“This includes establishing information centres to guide patients, enhancing training for overseas doctors, building stronger institutional partnerships, expanding our digital footprint, and achieving international accreditations. We anticipate up to 20 per cent growth as visa regulations become more streamlined.”

Other hospitals, like HCG, which specialises in cancer care, have not faced significant issues with tourist inflow during the fiscal year. HCG Hospitals, which recorded 15.5 per cent growth in international patients in FY24, projects a 45 per cent increase in FY25. The hospital’s Mumbai region has seen a steady influx of international patients, particularly from Bangladesh and West Asia. The international patient revenue for the hospital stood at Rs 13 crore last year and is expected to rise to Rs 20 crore, driven by government collaborations and smoother visa processes.

“Apart from eased visa regulations, our optimism is driven by government tie-ups with countries like Iraq, Mauritius, Tanzania, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia. We foresee substantial growth in the coming year,” said George Alex, regional business head for Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh at HCG Hospitals.

Industry estimates indicate that India’s medical tourism market, valued at $7.69 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $8.71 billion in 2025 and nearly double to $16.21 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.23 per cent. Hospitals across the country anticipate strong double-digit growth in their international patient segments, with key players outlining expansion plans.

India continues to be a preferred destination for international patients due to its affordability, offering medical procedures at 60–80 per cent lower costs than in developed nations like the United States. Ranked 10th in the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21, India attracts approximately 2 million patients annually from 78 countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and several African nations.