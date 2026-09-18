Tamil Nadu advances GCC expansion with Walgreens Centre in Chennai

Tamil Nadu is further strengthening its Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, with Walgreens, one of America’s leading healthcare and pharmacy companies, establishing a new GCC in Chennai.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday with Walgreens India Private Ltd in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The proposed GCC will focus on technology and business services and is expected to create more than 250 employment opportunities in its first year, with further expansion planned over the coming years.

The centre will be located at DLF Downtown, Tharamani, in Chennai’s emerging GCC ecosystem.

The investment comes soon after the state government announced the Tamil Nadu Global Capability Centres Corridor and Development Programme in the Assembly, covering key employment corridors across Chennai and aimed at enabling the next generation of GCCs to establish, expand and scale in the state.