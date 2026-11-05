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Home / Education / News / SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objection till Nov 7

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objection till Nov 7

SSC has released the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 can download the provisional key

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Out

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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The SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026 has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The preliminary key is available for download on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, for candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I).
 
Additionally, the opportunity for objections has opened; the deadline for objecting to the answer key is November 7, 2026. Candidates must pay ₹50 for each question or answer that is contested in order to raise an objection.

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections?

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
 
Click on the login link available on the home page.
 
 
A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

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The answer key will be showcased.
 
Check the answer key and choose the answer you want to raise objection for.
 
Upload the supporting documents.
 
Make the payment of the processing fee and click on submit.
 
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for later. 

Details Mentioned in SSC CGL Answer Key 2026

Candidate's Name
 
Roll Number
 
Registration Number
 
Examination Name
 
Exam Date and Shift
 
Question Paper
 
Question ID
 
Correct Answer
 
Candidate's Recorded Response
 
Marks Obtained
 
Answer Key Status
 
Objection Submission Link.

About SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026

The dates of the Tier I exam were set for September 30, 2026, to October 30, 2026. The Tier I test consisted of 100 questions for 200 marks. The exam lasted for one hour. Multiple-choice, objective-type questions made up Tier I.
 
With the exception of English comprehension, the questions were presented in both Hindi and English. 12,256 positions in the company will be filled by this recruitment campaign. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information. 

More about the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2026

Candidates should be aware that the saved question paper is only intended for their own use and self-analysis. Candidates will see an undertaking to this effect when they log into the Challenge Management portal.
 
Additionally, candidates are encouraged to review the comprehensive rules for the Challenge/Objection Management System published on the Commission's website in a notification dated 10.04.2026.

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:13 AM IST