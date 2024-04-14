Weak demand trends to continue for apparel sector retailors in Q4

Weak demand continues to persist for the apparel sector during the January-March quarter due to lower disposable incomes coupled with a high base from the same quarter last year.

Brokerages said demand in January and February was muted on account of fewer weddings.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jewellery companies are expected to witness strong growth in the top line due to higher gold prices in the quarter.

“Titan has reported a healthy 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the jewellery business. We expect earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin of 13.3 per cent (ex bullion),” IIFL Securities said in its report.

The brokerage also added that Titan will be able to maintain a high-teen growth in the medium term, benefiting from an accelerated shift to the organised sector from unorganised.

It also added that in apparel, retail companies are expected to report an aggregate revenue growth of 21 per cent for the coverage. Excluding Trent, it expects growth to be 11 per cent.

“March performance was much better than the previous months, driven by festival demand,” Phillip Capital said in its report on the sector.

It added that discounting was relatively lower during the January-March quarter. And, consumption may increase in the first quarter of FY25 as green shoots have been seen in Tier-II and III markets.

Emkay said in its report that fashion, apparel, and innerwear trends remain weak due to pent-up demand last year (on a high base) and lower disposable incomes.

“We expect single-digit growth for Page Industries/Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (core business). GOCOLORS is likely to outperform with mid-teen growth,” Emkay said in its report.

Motilal Oswal said in its report that it expects Page Industries to see a 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue on the back of seasonality and base effect. It expects gross margin and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin increase of 150 basis points (bps)/430 bps Y-o-Y during the quarter.

IIFL expects Trent to report a 51 per cent increase in sales, driven largely by store additions and ramp-up in sales per square feet in Zudio.

It also added, “At the end of the quarter, Westside and Zudio store count stood at 225 and 518 — implying 11 and 166 store additions, respectively, for FY24. It is possible that some of these include converting smaller Westside stores in Zudio.”

The brokerage also said that V-Mart closed 10 stores during the quarter, taking its store count to 444. It believes that an extended winter should benefit the retailer.

However, it noted that core V-Mart same-store sales witnessed moderation from 5 per cent in October-December to 4 per cent in January-March.