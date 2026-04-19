Why India at work is disengaged and on edge amid rising distress

A global poll by Gallup in its State of the Global Workplace 2026, titled The Human Side of the AI Revolution, released late last week, shows that South Asia — primarily led by India — saw a steep 5 percentage point (pp) year-on-year decline in “employee engagement”, the largest fall across any region in the world.

The steady decline in engagement is reflected in the data: in 2025, only 21 per cent of employees said they were engaged at work, compared to 26 per cent in 2024 and a peak of 29 per cent in 2023. A large majority — 59 per cent of respondents in 2025 — said they were not engaged, while 20 per cent said they were “not actively engaged”.