Why IT services firms are loosening their purse strings amid AI shift

The trigger is simple: generative AI and agentic AI are breaking the linkage between headcount and growth. There was a time when more people meant more revenue and better valuations. “With AI, that model is history,” Bhatt said.

The shift is already visible in earnings commentary across the sector. Deal pipelines remain healthy, bookings are strong and margins are largely within guidance. Yet revenue growth has slowed down. Some companies are guiding for sub-5 per cent growth. Others have posted flat or even negative growth. This lower revenue growth is thanks to AI, which is shrinking the contract size. Yesterday’s $100-mn contract is now worth $80 mn, as the $20 mn is being taken care of by AI. If business software projects took a few years to complete earlier, they are now finished in a few months or even weeks.