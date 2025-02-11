Wide-ranging home choices await couples starting their life together

For decades, India’s luxury real estate market was the domain of buyers over 45 — wealthy business magnates and legacy holders. But a new trend is emerging: Younger couples, aged 25-40, are increasingly investing in high-end properties, many of them as they embark on married life. Whether as a symbol of new beginnings or long-term financial planning, this shift highlights the evolving nature of luxury real estate in India.

“The young luxury consumer today is more informed, well-travelled, and discerning,” says Anand Ramachandran, senior vice president of Business Expansion at Prestige Group. “They seek curated spaces, world-class amenities, and homes that reflect their personal success stories.”

Parents are also playing a crucial role in this transformation. Many are investing in luxury and ultra-properties as gifts for their children, aligning with their aspirations and lifestyle preferences. This trend is most noticeable in cities like Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. “There’s a visible uptick in parents buying luxury homes as gifts for their children,” says Viswa Prathap Desu, chief operating officer-Residential at Brigade Group. With younger buyers seeking more than just lavish homes, developers are curating the kind of homes they desire. Ramachandran says that hospitality-like services, such as concierge offerings, lounges, and on-site dining are in demand. “It’s no longer just about opulence but about enhancing the quality of life.”

Desu at Brigade says couples also want clubhouses with advanced fitness equipment, swimming pools, and home theatres. Plus, amenities that match their dynamic lifestyles — premium fittings sourced from globally recognised brands, central air-conditioning, wellness spaces like private gyms, spas, yoga decks, and meditation areas, as well as social spaces such as rooftop lounges, co-working areas and clubhouses. Add to these sports facilities, high-tech kitchens and concierge services. Sattva Group, a Bengaluru-based developer, has also noticed the inclination toward wellness and convenience. In keeping with this trend, its properties feature private elevators, infinity pools, smart systems, and rooftop gardens. These cater to younger buyers seeking seamless living that blends luxury, well-being, and aspiration. Luxury homes are also being built with eco-conscious couples in mind. Delhi-based New Modern Buildwell, for example, offers smart lighting, energy-efficient systems, and blue-green spaces.

There is no one definition of luxury, though. There is no one price point either. These luxe, young buyer-focused properties can cost upwards of Rs 20 crore. Or, they can start at Rs 3 crore. Prestige Group, for instance, offers residences with 5-star amenities for Rs 20 crore-plus. In Bengaluru, Brigade’s upper bracket homes start at Rs 3 crore, while its Chennai project, Brigade Icon, has apartments beginning at Rs 8 crore. The company’s upcoming Hyderabad project will have homes starting at Rs 4 crore. Sattva Group’s villas and row houses in Bengaluru are priced between Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 8.5 crore. Century Real Estate’s apartment project, Codename Built Rare, also in Bengaluru, has expansive residences priced between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 12 crore, with penthouses exceeding Rs 20 crore.