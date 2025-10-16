AI boom pushes 10 loss-making startups close to $1 trillion valuation

Citing data from PitchBook, the news report said that US venture capitalists have invested $161 billion in AI so far this year, which is around two-thirds of their total spending. The bulk of this funding has gone to just ten firms: OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Perplexity, Anysphere, Scale AI, Safe Superintelligence, Thinking Machines Lab, Figure AI and Databricks, pushing their combined value close to $1 trillion.

'Bubbles are good'

Hemant Taneja, CEO of venture capital firm General Catalyst, which raised $8 billion last year and invests in companies like Anthropic and Mistral, acknowledged that the market is experiencing a bubble. The news report quoted him as saying that such "bubbles are good", as they bring together investment and talent around emerging trends.

While they may cause short-term disruption, he added, they also help build lasting businesses that can transform industries.

Investors chasing FOMO?

Investors are betting AI will create multiple multi trillion-dollar markets, from automated software engineering to AI companionship. Yet, there are concerns that valuations are unrealistic. Startups with $5 million in annual recurring revenue are seeking valuations above $500 million, a senior Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) noted.