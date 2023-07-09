Will leverage Christy's association with Wimbledon: Welspun India MD

Home textiles major Welspun India will look at opportunities to leverage on the association of its brand Christy with the Wimbledon tennis championships for international market expansion of the British label, according to company MD & CEO Dipali Goenka.

This year, apart from the conventional classic green and purple towel the company has also created a line with a range of blooms in seasonal pink and fuchsia for Wimbledon, keeping in line with the tournament's vision and colour conversation that transcends gender.

Christy became the official towel manufacturer and supplier for Wimbledon in 1988 and Welspun's association with Wimbledon began in 2006 when it acquired Christy.

"The partnership, and what we have with Wimbledon is something that we feel very proud of because the towels are made in India for the world and for Wimbledon," Goenka told PTI.

While Wimbledon towels are "very seasonal", she said it is the retail sales of Christy that it garners not just in the UK but also in the Middle East "that actually really make all the difference to".

"Christy is not only available in the UK as a brand, it is also growing at the rate of 25 per cent in the Middle East," Goenka said, adding it also has presence in China, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

In 2022, the company had sold approximately 1.1 lakh pieces of Wimbledon related merchandise and for 2023 it expects the volume to exceed 2 lakh pieces.

Goenka further said, "As we go forward, we are going to take Christy, even to the United States of America, that's when we see this brand grow..."



When asked if Welspun India plans to leverage on the association with Wimbledon for the international expansion of Christy, Goenka said, "Right now I wouldn't be able to talk about it but there are opportunities that we would be exploring going ahead. We will talk about it when the time comes but definitely, there are opportunities across the globe, which we definitely can explore."



For this year, the Wimbledon merchandise comprises 'Championships Towel' in classic and fashion pink, face bundles -- both in classic green and purple combo and in the new pinks; and guest towels -- in classic green, classic purple, and the new pinks -- fuchsia and rose.

Goenka said these products are environment friendly and are Oeko-Tex Made in Green Certified, which is a traceable product label for all kinds of textiles and leather products that have been manufactured in environment friendly facilities under safe and socially responsible working conditions.

"Christy is a proud member of the Better Cotton Initiative, (it) promotes better and more sustainable cotton production as well and we don't use any harmful substances...," she asserted.