Home / Industry / News / Centre may set mandates for industrial use of green hydrogen: Official

Centre may set mandates for industrial use of green hydrogen: Official

India has set a goal of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with about 70% of that marked for export markets, he said

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India may set mandates for industries such as fertilisers and refineries to use green hydrogen, after consultations, the country's renewable energy secretary said on Friday.
 
"We cannot impose anything on the industry. We have made an enabling system (and) we will have consultations for green hydrogen mandates," Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said at an event in New Delhi.
 
India has set a goal of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with about 70% of that marked for export markets, he said.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Weak demand, inventory to weigh on agrochemical companies' stocks

Centre working on quality control norms for home appliances: Report

Trai to start consultation on regulation of OTT apps soon: Report

DPIIT to roll out mandatory quality norms for home electrical appliances

Leasing of industrial space up 7% in Jan-Jun across tier I, II, III cities

Topics :hydrogenrenewable energyenergy sectorindustry

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story