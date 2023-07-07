Centre may set mandates for industrial use of green hydrogen: Official

India may set mandates for industries such as fertilisers and refineries to use green hydrogen, after consultations, the country\u0026#39;s renewable energy secretary said on Friday.\u0026nbsp;\u0026quot;We cannot impose anything on the industry. We have made an enabling system (and) we will have consultations for green hydrogen mandates,\u0026quot; Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said at an event in New Delhi.\u0026nbsp;India has set a goal of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with about 70% of that marked for export markets, he said.