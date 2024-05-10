Home / Industry / News / Will not hesitate to cancel licenses of spice makers, if found guilty: Govt

Will not hesitate to cancel licenses of spice makers, if found guilty: Govt

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has 237 testing labs, has collected over 1,500 spice samples from around the country

spice
Representative Picture
Akshara SrivastavaSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government will not hesitate to cancel licences of spice manufacturers if they are found to be flouting the norms for permissible limits for pesticide residue in packed products, a top official told Business Standard on Friday.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has 237 testing labs, has collected over 1,500 spice samples from around the country and is currently in the process of testing them for chemicals, microbes, mycotoxins, Sudan dye, and as many as 234 pesticides, including Ethylene Oxide (ETO).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Reports from the tests are expected to come out in 15 days, the official added.

The food regulator, on April 25, had commissioned nationwide quality checks on spices in the market.

This had come after the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong and the Singapore Food Agency had flagged the presence of ETO in samples of pre-packaged spice mix products of two Indian brands -- MDH and Everest Spices.

“Pesticides like ETO are used for fumigation purposes to aid storage of these products. Ideally, products meant for exports should not be directed to the domestic market,” an FSSAI official had told Business Standard last week.


Sources said the regulator has collected samples from all Indian spices manufacturers. 

In a letter to the Spice Board of India dated Friday, The American Spice Trade Association (ASTA), clarified that the US regulations permit the use of ETO treatment on imported spices and spice products as long as residues adhere to the prescribed limits.

“Prohibiting this critical treatment method has the potential to result in serious unintended implications regarding compliance of Indian spices with US food safety regulations,” states the letter addressed to the Spice Board of India.

The regulator is also in the process of conducting tests on baby food samples. The test reports are expected in the next 15 days, the government official added.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had directed the FSSAI to check the sugar content of baby food after taking note of an investigative report by Swiss NGO Public Eye.

The NGO had alleged that global packaged foods major Nestle added sugar in the form of sucrose or honey in its Nido and Cerelac range sold in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

However, Nestle India had refuted these claims.

“According to the FSSAI, the maximum permissible limit for added sugars is 13.6 gram per 100 gram of feed, while Nestle India is at 7.1 gram of sugar per 100 gram," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director at Nestle India.

Also Read

In 6 months, US rejected nearly one-third of MDH's spice-related shipments

FSSAI relaxed pesticide norms in April, allowing 10x more residue in spices

Govt orders ethylene oxide testing for spice export to Hong Kong, Singapore

MDH, Everest row: Centre asks state govts to test spices for quality check

Everest denies Hong Kong, Singapore ban; Regulator seeks quality check info

Brokerages cautious about stocks of city gas distribution companies

Ceat plans to revamp brand strategy to target SUV owners, adventure bikers

Govt portal pins 898,000 missing phones, less than 15% recovered: DoT

Google, CCI told to respond to firms challenging Play Store billing policy

ITA seeks financial aid from Centre to support Darjeeling tea industry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :pesticide billFSSAIMDHeverest

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story