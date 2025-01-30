Wind industry seeks policy parity, infra support to meet energy goals

India’s wind energy sector is seeking budgetary support to address transmission infrastructure needs and ensure the country meets its renewable energy target of 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. Industry leaders believe focused investments and balanced policy measures could drive further growth in the sector, which is already gaining momentum.

“We need to increase investment in electrical infrastructure to ensure we meet the target of 500 GW of renewable power by 2030. A robust grid with sufficient evacuation infrastructure for 500 GW is essential. Otherwise, it could become a bottleneck in achieving our targets,” said Amit Kansal, CEO and MD of Senvion.

Girish Tanti, vice-president of Suzlon, highlighted the evolving role of the grid in renewable energy. “Our traditional infrastructure was largely designed for centralised generation and subsequent distribution. In renewable energy, however, generation occurs at the farthest end, requiring a fundamentally different grid system. This presents an opportunity to upgrade and expand our grid, making it smarter and more efficient. The capacity build-up can definitely be accelerated,” he said.

Wind installations in India surged to a seven-year high in 2024, according to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). Tanti attributed this growth to government policy support and India’s well-established ecosystem, noting that with three decades of development, India has a strong supply chain capable of meeting both domestic and global demand.

However, industry leaders pointed to an imbalance in policy support between wind and solar energy. Kansal noted that production-linked incentives (PLIs) are largely focused on solar, while wind energy, which has a higher local content, receives less attention.

“Electricity must be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime for the entire value chain. Rates could be rationalised to a single rate of 12 per cent for supply and services. As larger wind turbines need to be launched and manufactured in India to meet both domestic and export demands, it is recommended that capital equipment required for their production be included under a preferential tax or duty structure to facilitate faster expansion and growth,” Kansal said.

Tanti echoed this sentiment, calling for policy parity between wind and solar energy.

"Today, policies for solar energy are distinctly different and focused on Make in India to achieve higher local content, but the same compliance is not applied to wind energy. We need equal support—while we are promoting Make in India for solar, wind should not be neglected. Just because wind energy is in a relatively strong position does not mean it does not require a framework," Tanti said.

India's renewable energy growth has been driven by wind and solar, but solar capacity is now nearly double that of wind, which could create an imbalance, according to Tanti.

"It is crucial to ensure balanced growth between wind and solar energy. Otherwise, there could be implications for energy costs for end consumers, as well as for the grid infrastructure being developed. The return on investment for these projects would also increase," he said.

As the budget approaches, industry leaders hope for policy measures that align infrastructure, investment, and regulations to further strengthen India’s renewable energy sector.