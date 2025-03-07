Women's representation in corporate India grows, but challenges remain

About 97 per cent of the listed companies have at least one woman director, but women hold only 21 per cent of directorship positions, according to a study conducted by Prime Database Group ahead of International Women's Day.

The study, involving 2,133 NSE-listed companies, highlights the "leaky bucket" phenomenon, which implies that the proportion of women decreases while moving up the corporate hierarchy. Women make up 23 per cent of employees, but only 13 per cent of Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and 10 per cent of executive directors.

The report reveals that while almost all companies now have at least one woman director on their board, women hold only 21 per cent of directorship positions. Only 5 per cent of companies have a woman managing director and a CEO. Women also hold just 480 out of the 4,828 (or 10 per cent) executive directorship positions at India Inc.