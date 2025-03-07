Nearly 80% of women-led businesses face global payment challenges: Report

Around 80 per cent of women-led businesses encounter difficulties with international payments, while 60 per cent struggle with complex regulatory compliances, according to a report.

Despite their increasing role in the economy, women-led enterprises constitute just 15.4 per cent of India's 58.5 million businesses, the report on growing ambitions of women entrepreneurs in cross-border trade stated.

The report stated that a poll of more than 300 women entrepreneurs highlighted four major challenges, including international payments and compliances, that women face while expanding their businesses globally.

Around 60 per cent of women entrepreneurs struggle with export laws, trade regulations, and complex compliance requirements, the report prepared by Aspire For Her and payment solutions provider Payoneer said.

Limited access to financial resources and supply chain & logistics issues are the other major challenges, it added.

"Many women entrepreneurs face funding shortages and payment delays, restricting their ability to scale globally. Due to challenges in securing business loans and trade credit, a significant number of women-led businesses struggle to expand," the report highlighted.

High shipping costs, customs delays, and unreliable logistics partners are also major challenges in cross-border trade.

"Removing these obstacleswhether in financial accessibility or regulatory complexities can be transformative. The key is to build an ecosystem that enables women-led businesses to scale beyond borders and make a lasting contribution to the global economy," said Madhura Dasgupta Sinha, Founder and CEO of Aspire for Her.

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President of Payoneer India, said the payment solutions provider is looking to provide expert guidance, locally hosted workshops, and tools to women entrepreneurs under a programme SheExports.