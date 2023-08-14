Yogi govt set to build India's largest IT hub in Lucknow; details here

The Yogi Adtiyanath government of Uttar Pradesh has started preparations for setting up new IT hub in the capital Lucknow, said the government in a press release. This IT hub is expected to be India's largest.

The Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) has already prepared a blueprint for setting up the IT hub on 40 acres in the Nadarganj Industrial Area of Amausi on Kanpur Road.

Officials said the IT hub will be divided into three parts, including IT Park, Business Park and International Incubation Facility Center. "The proposed IT hub will be one of the largest IT hubs in the country."

According to the blueprint of the IT Hub, IT Park is to be constructed on 11.47 acres, while the Business Park will be developed on 7.4 acres. Aside from that, the International Incubation Facility Center will be built on 6.9 acres, and a total of 8.7 acres of land will be developed as a green area to protect the environment.

In addition, a network of roads will be built on 5.8 acres to ensure connectivity between the buildings constructed in the IT hub.

IT Park, Business Park, and International Incubation Facility Center will be built in a six-storey building, including a basement and ground. All these three buildings will also have their parking facilities. The hydraulic parking system will be used in their basement parking, according to the statement.

The Yogi government has started selecting consultants for the allotment of land and successful implementation of the project, said the statement.

"Along with this, there are plans to develop state-of-the-art IT hubs and related infrastructure. Large IT, financial and tech companies will be added as strategic partners in the IT hub. The proposed IT hub will promote innovation and technological advancement. Besides, employment opportunities will also be created for IT professionals while economic development of capital Lucknow will also be possible," the statement said.



The IT hub will be established as a big incubator of the country, including six important wings, including Women Entrepreneurs Hub, Skill and Knowledge Academy, Prototyping Center, Research and Innovation Circle, Emerging Tech Wing and U Hub Innovation Hub. All these wings are planned to be developed on five acres of land. It will have all such features that will attract people, it added.

