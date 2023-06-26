Chatroom: 'Interest can be claimed on delayed payment of drawback'

First, Section 129DD of the Customs Act, 1962 deals with Revision by the Central Government and so, I infer that the Principal Commissioner you refer to has passed the order in his capacity as Additional Secretary to the Government of India. Second, you can claim interest on the pre-deposit amount in accordance with Section 129EE of the Customs Act, 1962. Third, you can claim interest for delayed payment of duty drawback in accordance with Section 76(1) of the Customs Act, 1962.
