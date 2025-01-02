2025 welcomes 'Generation Beta:' All you need to know about this generation

Children born on and after January 1, 2025, will now be termed as Generation Beta or Gen Beta. The last time the world went through a generational shift was in 2010 when Gen Alpha babies were born, with 2024 marking the last year of that generation.

2025 will welcome a whole new generation of babies who will shape the world in their own ways. The kids born between 2025 and 2039 will be known as Gen Beta. The children born this year are expected to account for 13% to 16% of the world population.

These kids will live in a world dominated by artificial intelligence and virtual reality, witnessing many technological advancements.

However, experts are worried about this generation as they believe this generation might lack creativity and interpersonal skills.

According to experts, Gen Beta will work more in the direction of sustainability as they will inherit a world grappling with challenges like climate change, population explosion and other environmental concerns.

Why is this generation called Gen Beta?

The name Gen Beta is taken from the Greek alphabet, following Gen Alpha, marking the beginning of a new naming convention.

Experts state that naming reflects the distinct way these generations are being shaped by an increasingly tech-generated world.

What are the key traits of Gen Beta?

Being born in the digital-centric era, this generation will grow up in a world of constant connectivity, building friendships, learning and working in an era where digital interaction is the norm.

This generation will reportedly find a balance between being connected and expressing themselves.

Mark McCrindle, social researcher and futurist, believes that Gen Beta will build safe and thoughtful digital identities with their parent's guidance to develop a strong sense of individuality, both online and in real life.

Gen Beta is expected to grow up in an environment that fosters curiosity and inclusivity.

Year-wise generations: Complete list

The Greatest Generation (GI Generation) - Born 1901–1927

This generation grew up during the Great Depression and went on to fight in World War II, earning the title, called the "Greatest Generation" for their resilience and sacrifice.

This generation was majorly shaped by hardship, patriotism, and community spirit. The key traits of this generation are selflessness, duty, and a commitment to rebuilding the world after war.

The Silent Generation - Born 1928–1945

The Silent Generation is known for its disciplined and conformist tendencies, as this generation grew up during World War II and the early stages of the Cold War.

They valued hard work, loyalty, and stability, often shying away from open rebellion or activism. Many were instrumental in the civil rights movement, though in quieter roles.

Baby Boom Generation - Born 1946–1964

Born after World War II, during a time of economic prosperity, this generation is characterized by optimism, ambition, and individualism.

The Baby Boom Generation witnessed the civil rights movement, the moon landing, and the Vietnam War. This generation played a vital role in shaping modern culture and the economy.

Generation X - Born 1965–1980

This generation is also known as the “latchkey generation.” Gen X grew up during a time of economic uncertainty, divorce rates rising, and the end of the Cold War.

People born in this year are known for their independence, scepticism, and entrepreneurial spirit. They witnessed the rise of personal computers and MTV, making them the bridge between analogue and digital eras. Gen X also experienced the rise of LGBTQ+ rights.

Millennial Generation or Generation Y - Born 1981–1996

The millennial generation is the first one to grow up with the internet, making them tech-savvy, socially conscious, and a generation that values experiences over material possessions.

The thoughts of millennials are majorly shaped by events like 9/11, the Great Recession, and the rise of social media; they are often characterized as collaborative and values-driven, with a focus on work-life balance.

Generation Z or iGen - Born 1997–2010

As digital natives, Gen Z has grown up in a world dominated by smartphones, social media, and streaming platforms. They are diverse, entrepreneurial, and politically aware, often leading conversations around climate change, equality, and mental health. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly influenced their outlook.

Generation Alpha - Born 2010–2024

The youngest generation to date, Gen Alpha is being raised in a hyperconnected world of Artificial Intelligence, smart devices, and immersive technologies.

Gen Alpha is believed to be the most educated generation yet, with a global perspective shaped by rapid technological and environmental changes. They are growing up with voice assistants, virtual reality, and personalized learning.

Generation Beta - Born 2025–2039

Generation Beta is the latest generation which will be expected to live in a world dominated by advanced artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and further integration of technology into daily life.

Environmental challenges and potential solutions will play a significant role in their formative years. They are predicted to redefine global norms, embracing sustainability and technological innovation from birth.