New Year 2025: 50 best quotes to inspire you to fulfill your resolutions

The last day of December is here, and the curtains are set to fall on 2024 as we stand at the edge of one year. As we prepare to welcome 2025, let’s step forward with hope, humor, and hearts wide open.
New Year’s Eve on December 31 is celebrated worldwide in unique styles, leading up to the grand arrival of the New Year on January 1.
Following the countdown, people throw elaborate late-night parties with friends or family, visit loved ones, exchange cards and gifts, cook food for loved ones, attend events or parties, kiss their partner when the clock strikes 12, watch fireworks, and more.
New Year is also a time for reflection and growth, as many make New Year resolutions to improve emotionally, morally, physically, and mentally. On this day, people share quotes with their loved ones to inspire and encourage them to achieve their New Year 2025 goals.
Happy New Year 2025: 50 Best quotes to share
- "This year, I will turn my can'ts into cans and my dreams into plans."
- "Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings." —Jonathan Lockwood Huie
- "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "New year, new feels, new chances, same dreams, fresh starts."
- "A year from now, you will wish you had started today." —Karen Lamb
- "The best way to predict the future is to create it." —Peter Drucker
- "Every moment is a fresh beginning." —T.S. Eliot
- "Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life." —Robin Sharma
- "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." —Eleanor Roosevelt
- "This year, I am choosing me."
- "Dream big, work hard, and stay focused."
- "You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." —Zig Ziglar
- "What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." —Vern McLellan
- "Small steps every day lead to big results."
- "This is your year to shine."
- "Be the change you wish to see in the world." —Mahatma Gandhi
- "Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." —Dalai Lama
- "Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." —Sarah Ban Breathnach
- "Gratitude turns what we have into enough."
- "Every day is an opportunity to make a new happy ending."
- "Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live." —Jim Rohn
- "The first wealth is health." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "Do something today that your future self will thank you for."
- "Your health is your wealth."
- "Make time for your wellness, or you’ll be forced to make time for your illness."
- "Fall seven times, stand up eight." —Japanese Proverb
- "The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible." —Charles Kingsleigh
- "Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today." —Will Rogers
- "Mistakes are proof you are trying."
- "Storms make trees take deeper roots." —Dolly Parton
- "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." —Winston Churchill
- "Don’t wait for opportunity. Create it."
- "Work hard in silence, let success make the noise."
- "Opportunities don’t happen. You create them." —Chris Grosser
- "Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get." —Dale Carnegie
- "Surround yourself with those who inspire you to be your best self."
- "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." —Helen Keller
- "Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see." —Mark Twain
- "Build relationships, not just connections."
- "In the end, love and connection are all that matter."
- "Creativity is intelligence having fun." —Albert Einstein
- "The expert in anything was once a beginner." —Helen Hayes
- "Dreams don’t work unless you do."
- "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower." —Steve Jobs
- "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." —Henry David Thoreau
- "New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday." —Charles Lamb
- "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." —Brad Paisley
- "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." —Oprah Winfrey
- "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." —C.S. Lewis
- "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all." —Josiyah Martin