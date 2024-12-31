Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Lifestyle / New Year 2025: 50 best quotes to inspire you to fulfill your resolutions

New Year 2025: 50 best quotes to inspire you to fulfill your resolutions

Happy New Year 2025: The New Year is here and people are making New Year resolutions. If you've made your own promises, here are 50 inspiring quotes to help you stay motivated and achieve your goals

New Year's resolutions 2025
New Year’s resolutions 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The last day of December is here, and the curtains are set to fall on 2024 as we stand at the edge of one year. As we prepare to welcome 2025, let’s step forward with hope, humor, and hearts wide open.
 
New Year’s Eve on December 31 is celebrated worldwide in unique styles, leading up to the grand arrival of the New Year on January 1.
 
Following the countdown, people throw elaborate late-night parties with friends or family, visit loved ones, exchange cards and gifts, cook food for loved ones, attend events or parties, kiss their partner when the clock strikes 12, watch fireworks, and more.
New Year is also a time for reflection and growth, as many make New Year resolutions to improve emotionally, morally, physically, and mentally. On this day, people share quotes with their loved ones to inspire and encourage them to achieve their New Year 2025 goals.

Happy New Year 2025: 50 Best quotes to share

  1. "This year, I will turn my can'ts into cans and my dreams into plans."
  2. "Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings." —Jonathan Lockwood Huie
  3. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
  4. "New year, new feels, new chances, same dreams, fresh starts."
  5. "A year from now, you will wish you had started today." —Karen Lamb
  6. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." —Peter Drucker
  7. "Every moment is a fresh beginning." —T.S. Eliot
  8. "Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life." —Robin Sharma
  9. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." —Eleanor Roosevelt
  10. "This year, I am choosing me."
  11. "Dream big, work hard, and stay focused."
  12. "You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." —Zig Ziglar
  13. "What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." —Vern McLellan
  14. "Small steps every day lead to big results."
  15. "This is your year to shine."
  16. "Be the change you wish to see in the world." —Mahatma Gandhi
  17. "Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." —Dalai Lama
  18. "Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing." —Sarah Ban Breathnach
  19. "Gratitude turns what we have into enough."
  20. "Every day is an opportunity to make a new happy ending."
  21. "Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live." —Jim Rohn
  22. "The first wealth is health." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
  23. "Do something today that your future self will thank you for."
  24. "Your health is your wealth."
  25. "Make time for your wellness, or you’ll be forced to make time for your illness."
  26. "Fall seven times, stand up eight." —Japanese Proverb
  27. "The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible." —Charles Kingsleigh
  28. "Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today." —Will Rogers
  29. "Mistakes are proof you are trying."
  30. "Storms make trees take deeper roots." —Dolly Parton
  31. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." —Winston Churchill
  32. "Don’t wait for opportunity. Create it."
  33. "Work hard in silence, let success make the noise."
  34. "Opportunities don’t happen. You create them." —Chris Grosser
  35. "Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get." —Dale Carnegie
  36. "Surround yourself with those who inspire you to be your best self."
  37. "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." —Helen Keller
  38. "Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see." —Mark Twain
  39. "Build relationships, not just connections."
  40. "In the end, love and connection are all that matter."
  41. "Creativity is intelligence having fun." —Albert Einstein
  42. "The expert in anything was once a beginner." —Helen Hayes
  43. "Dreams don’t work unless you do."
  44. "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower." —Steve Jobs
  45. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." —Henry David Thoreau
  46. "New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday." —Charles Lamb
  47. "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." —Brad Paisley
  48. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." —Oprah Winfrey
  49. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." —C.S. Lewis
  50. "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all." —Josiyah Martin
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Top 20 quotes of India's former prime minister

Zomato 2024 year-end report: Foodie spent Rs 5 lakh in a single restaurant

Merry Christmas 2024: Wishes, messages and greetings for your loved ones

Merry Christmas 2024: Festival history, significance, tradition, and more

Christmas 2024 speech ideas: Long, short speeches for students in English

Topics :New YearNew Year's DayNew Year EveResolution

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story