TikTok's journey is expected to come to an end within a week in the United States due to national security reasons. However, a new Chinese application, Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, is emerging as an alternative to TikTok.

If ByteDance fails to sell TikTok by January 19, the app will face a ban on distribution through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Additionally, internet service providers will be mandated to block access to the app for U.S. internet users.

The matter is at the court as TikTok is not going away easily. The US Supreme Court heard the arguments on Friday and the decision is most likely to fall in the favour of the US government due to national security. It will lead to the end of the journey of TikTok in case they fail to sell the application to the United States.

Meanwhile, RedNote, another Chinese application is emerging as the top social networking application on the Apple app store rankings. Here's all you need to know about this Chinese application.

What is Xiaohongshu, or "RedNote"?

RedNote is a unique short-form video platform providing entertainment and e-commerce services together. It allows users to shop and leave product reviews. Amid the ongoing dispute between the United States government and TikTok, this application has redefined how people interact with both media and retail.

Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu is one of the biggest social media platforms in China with over 300 million users.

This application is a Chinese alternative to Instagram and the application has become popular for sharing tips on travel, makeup, and fashion.

The RedNote app has gained huge appreciation in China and other regions with a Chinese diaspora, like Malaysia and Taiwan. Most of the RedNote users are young women who use this application as a search engine. It has also become a platform for products, travel, and restaurant recommendations, as well as makeup and skincare tutorials.

However, RedNote has yet to gain popularity beyond the Chinese-speaking world. On Tuesday, the Xiaohongshu, called "RedNote" by American users, was the top downloaded free app in Apple's US app store.

TikTok reaches Supreme Court

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is attempting to block a law signed by President Joe Biden to ban the short-form video app, in case they don't sell it to the US operation.

The social media giant approached the US Supreme Court to pause the ban during the legal process, and the arguments were heard by the justices last week, however, the decision is yet to be announced.

If the Supreme Court bans the Chinese app next Sunday, Apple and Google will no longer be able to provide TikTok for downloads to new users, but existing users can still use the app.

The US government and TikTok agree that the application would eventually become unusable over time because companies will not be able to offer support services.

Why are people joining RedNote?

TikTok could be banned across the US on January 19, meaning users are scrambling to find alternative apps with similar features.

TikTok claims that the decision is a violation of free speech for its millions of American users in the nation.