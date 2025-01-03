Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2025: Know everything about Women's Education Day

The first Indian woman teacher, Savitribai Phule, was born on January 3, 1831, in the Maharashtra town of Naigaon, which is in the Satara District. She was not just a teacher but also a poet and social reformer who was instrumental in the advancement of women's rights in India. She is also acknowledged as a pioneer in the feminist movement in India.

In 19th-century India, she was a well-known social reformer and influential figure in the field of education. In recognition of her groundbreaking efforts to further women's education, especially during a period when such concepts were groundbreaking, the day is observed as Women's Education Day.

Who was Savitribai Phule?

The first female teacher in India to gain recognition for her contributions to women's education and social rights was Savitribai Phule. Additionally, she worked for women from lower social classes. In 1848, she married Jyotirao Phule, a Maharashtra-born author and social activist. She was uneducated when she got married.

Savitribai's husband educated her and shared his expertise with her when she expressed her desire to become a teacher. In 1848, she and her husband founded the first school for females in India in Pune.

After completing her primary schooling under Jyothi Rao's guidance, she pursued her studies with her friends Sakharam Yeshwant Paranjpe and Keshav Shivram Bhavalkar. Poetry was something that Savitribai Phule loved. Her Marathi poetry promoted ideals such as equality, liberty, humanism, and the significance of education.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti: Significance

By guaranteeing that girls and women have the same chances as men and showcasing their potential as future leaders and educators, the event promotes gender equality in education. We are reminded of the transforming potential of education in attaining gender equality and empowering women in all spheres of society by the celebration of Savitribai Phule's accomplishments.

She was socially shunned at the time for advocating for women's education. Savitribai was determined to educate all women in spite of the obstacles she encountered. During her tenure, she established 17 schools across the nation. She had established three schools that educated 150 females till 1851.

Celebrations on Savitribai Phule Jayanti/ Women's Teachers’ Day

Women's Teachers' Day is observed in Telangana to honor the priceless contributions made by female educators and to draw attention to how they have shaped society via education. This day also honors the memory of Savitribai Phule, an Indian pioneer in women's education whose contributions still motivate teachers today.