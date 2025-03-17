Do ice baths help speed up muscle recovery? Here's what science reveals

Ice baths have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Fitness trends that were formerly only pursued by professional athletes are now being adopted by enthusiasts worldwide.

You must submerge your entire body in cold water for a predetermined period of time when taking an ice bath, sometimes referred to as "cold water immersion." The water in an ice bath usually has a temperature between 10 and 15°C. Some may choose water that’s literally icy. People have posted videos of themselves plunging into frigid water on social media, saying it helps with anything from mental health to post-exercise results.

Do ice baths work?

Ice baths have become more popular in the larger fitness and health groups in recent years. Proponents advise that such baths improve general well-being, immune response, and mental health.

Ice baths can lessen muscular discomfort and enhance post-exercise recovery, according to a Science Alert research. Additionally, research indicates that taking an ice bath right after a vigorous workout may help lessen muscular soreness in the hours and days that follow. It has also been demonstrated that ice baths aid in the healing of muscles in areas such as strength, power, and flexibility.

What are the side-effects of ice baths?

There are some potential concerns, but no studies have looked at the risks of ice baths at the community level. Some research indicates that long use of an ice bath (greater than 30 minutes) may raise the risk of hypothermia, a condition in which the body temperature drops dangerously low.

According to experts, taking too many ice baths might lessen the effects of training-related gains in muscle growth, strength, endurance, and power. In rare cases, immersion in cold water has been demonstrated to cause cold shock.

Gasping, hyperventilation, elevated blood pressure, and, in rare cases, cardiac arrhythmia (an abnormal heartbeat) can all result from cold shock and, if left untreated, can be lethal.

5 tips before you try for an ice bath

1. Avoid getting too cold: Despite the term "ice" appearing in the name, the majority of studies have indicated that 10 to 15°C is a suitable temperature range to maximize their effectiveness.

2. Avoid staying in for too long: According to the research, ice baths might last anywhere from three minutes to thirty minutes.

3. Enter gradually: The first 30 seconds of immersion in cold water cause your stress reaction to peak and then subside. Wait until this reaction goes away before submerging your face and upper chest in the water to reduce your risk of suffering from severe cold shock.

4. Keep an eye on your feelings: Observe your feelings while in the ice bath. Shivering is common, but numbness or lightheartedness could indicate it is time to leave.

5. Make strategic use of them: If you are training to increase muscle size, strength, or power, think about utilizing ice baths occasionally rather than every day.