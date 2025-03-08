International Women's Day 2025: 50+ quotes, messages to share on this day

International Women's Day 2025 Wishes, Quotes and Messages: International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8th, is a global movement recognising the achievements, struggles, and resilience of women across all spheres of life. It is a day to honor trailblazers who have broken barriers, empowered communities, and continue to shape the world with their courage and vision.

From political leaders to activists, artists to entrepreneurs, their voices inspire change, reminding us that gender equality is not just an aspiration but a necessity. Here are 50+ thought-provoking quotes from influential women and allies who champion the cause of equality and progress.

Happy International Women's Day 2025: Inspirational quotes from leaders, activists, and celebrities

“I raise up my voice—not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” – Malala Yousafzai

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama

“A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” – Gloria Steinem

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Do not live someone else’s life and someone else’s idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you.” – Viola Davis

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women.” – Emma Watson

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” – Serena Williams

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.” – Maya Angelou

“To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.” – Spanish Proverb

“Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” – Michelle Obama

“I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” – Angela Davis

“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

“How wrong is it for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants, rather than to create it herself?” – Anaïs Nin

“There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.” – Hannah Gadsby

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity.” – Amelia Earhart

“No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women.” – Michelle Obama

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” – Hillary Clinton

“I am a woman and I get to define what that means.” – Roxane Gay

“Power’s not given to you. You have to take it.” – Beyoncé

“A woman is like a tea bag—you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“No woman should be told she can’t make decisions about her own body.” – Kamala Harris

“We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic.” – Sheryl Sandberg

“Don’t just stand for the success of other women—insist on it.” – Gail Blanke

“Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence.” – Sheryl Sandberg

“Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” – Emma Watson

“Women, if the soul of the nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul.” – Coretta Scott King

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

“I always wanted to be someone better the next day than I was the day before.” – Sidney Poitier

“Achieving gender equality requires the engagement of women and men, girls and boys.” – Ban Ki-moon

“Women are the real architects of society.” – Harriet Beecher Stowe

“You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be 100% committed.” – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” – Nora Ephron

“The future depends entirely on what each of us does every day.” – Gloria Steinem

“It’s not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts.” – Mother Teresa

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” – Oprah Winfrey

“You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.” – Rosa Parks

“Don’t compromise yourself. You are all you’ve got.” – Janis Joplin

“She remembered who she was and the game changed.” – Lalah Delia

“Women’s rights are human rights.” – Hillary Clinton

“Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” – Michelle Obama

“There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.” – Virginia Woolf

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world.” – Rihanna

“One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” – Simone de Beauvoir

“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” – Coco Chanel

“The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” – Coco Chanel

“Empowered women empower women.” – Unknown

International Women's Day 2025 Wishes:

Happy International Women's Day! May you always shine with confidence and grace

Your strength, courage, and determination inspire everyone around you. Happy Women's Day!

To the women who make the world a better place-thank you! Wishing you a wonderful Women's Day.