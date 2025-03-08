Why Women's Day matters: Leaders across sectors reflect on its significance

Today, March 8, marks International Women’s Day, a global celebration of the resilience, achievements, and contributions of women across various fields. While the day is filled with festivities, events, and corporate acknowledgments, its true essence lies in recognising the progress made and the work still needed to achieve gender equality.

We spoke to women leaders from diverse sectors to understand why Women’s Day goes beyond mere celebration and holds deeper significance. From breaking barriers to inspiring change, they share what this day means to them and why it remains a vital call to action for a more equitable future.

A Reminder of Progress and a Push for Equality

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of Aasoka by MBD Group, emphasises the day’s broader significance:

“International Women's Day is more than just a celebration; it's a potent reminder of women's resilience, accomplishments, and contributions across all spheres of life. It highlights the importance of working together to ensure women and girls have the same chances to be heard, make a difference, and succeed in politics, business, and all areas of life.”

She stresses that empowering women is not just about fairness but about providing them with opportunities and resources to lead with confidence and drive meaningful change.

Education as a Catalyst for Empowerment

Alka Verma, Resident Director at Zamit, sees education as a powerful tool for women’s advancement:

Also Read

“When women are given equal opportunities to learn, grow, and lead, they not only uplift themselves but also mentor the next generation, shape industries, and drive social and economic progress. However, Women’s Day is more than just a celebration—it is a call to action, a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve true equality.”

She highlights the importance of creating an environment that values and nurtures women’s aspirations every day, not just on Women’s Day.

“Empowering women is not limited to fairness; it means ensuring they have the opportunities, resources, and support to make their own choices, lead with confidence, and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Beyond Resilience: The Need for Systemic Change

Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Teamwork Communications Group, sheds light on the daily struggles women face:

“Every day, modern women take on multiple roles—leaders, caregivers, professionals, and changemakers—often all at once. Balancing career aspirations with personal commitments, navigating workplace challenges, and managing unseen emotional labor are just a few hurdles they face. Yet, resilience alone should not be the expectation. True empowerment is about fair workplaces, shared responsibilities at home, and ensuring every voice is heard.”

She calls for action beyond symbolic gestures, advocating for genuine support and policy changes that create lasting impact.

Women’s Health and Breaking Societal Taboos

Dr. Firuza Parikh, Director at Well Women Center, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, discusses the importance of Women’s Day in healthcare:

“This day is important because it amplifies voices, acknowledges achievements, and pushes for continued progress. In healthcare, particularly in infertility treatment, I see women fighting silent battles—breaking societal taboos, advocating for their choices, and reclaiming control over their bodies.”

She underscores that gender equality is not just a women's issue but a necessity for a progressive society, urging continuous advocacy for women’s health rights.

A Call to Action for Global Solidarity

Dr. Viju Murthy, Consultant in Breast Surgical Oncology at HCG Centre, Mumbai, stresses the global impact of Women’s Day:

“This day highlights the need to take care of women’s health to build strong families, safe homes, and a healthy society at large. It provides a moment to reflect on the progress made in terms of women’s rights while also recognising the areas where more work is needed.”

She believes Women’s Day serves as a reminder to empower women, fostering a sense of global solidarity in the fight for equality.

The leaders unanimously highlighted the persistent challenges women face, including wage discrimination, limited access to education, gender bias, and underrepresentation in leadership roles. They emphasised that Women’s Day is not just about recognition but a powerful call to action to address these inequalities and drive meaningful change.

How the corporate world celebrated Women’s Day

Across industries, companies marked Women’s Day with various initiatives. Many organisations hosted panel discussions, mentorship programs, and workshops focused on women’s leadership and career growth. Some firms introduced new policies supporting flexible work arrangements, parental leave enhancements, and leadership development programs for women employees. Additionally, social media campaigns and awards recognising female trailblazers were a highlight of the day.

Moving Forward

While International Women’s Day is a day of celebration, these leaders remind us that it is also a moment for reflection and action. Real change requires consistent efforts, policy improvements, and cultural shifts to ensure that gender equality is not just an annual discussion but an everyday reality.

By celebrating Women’s Day, society acknowledges the progress made while reinforcing its commitment to breaking barriers, fostering opportunities, and shaping a future where women and girls can lead without limitations.