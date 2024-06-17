Eid-ul-Adha, which is also known as Bakrid, is celebrated every year by Muslims across the world. On this special day, friends meet and enjoy meals like mutton biryani and kheer. This holy festival is celebrated every year on the 10th of Dhu-al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar. This day celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, who was about to sacrifice his son Ismail but Allah sent a ram to be sacrificed instead and saved him.
This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 16 and 17, 2024. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong and the Sultanate of Brunei will mark Eid ul-Adha on June 17.
Here are the best 50 quotes and messages to share with your friends and families.
Happy Eid ul-Adha 2024: 50 best wishes, messages, and quotes to share
Happy Eid ul-Adha 2024: Best Wishes
- May the blessings of Eid ul-Adha fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a joyous Eid ul-Adha filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!
- May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and your faith. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion bring you happiness and fulfilment. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a blessed Eid ul-Adha with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak!
- May Allah's blessings be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a day full of joy and happiness. Eid Mubarak!
- May your sacrifices be appreciated and your prayers answered by the Almighty. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- May your life be filled with good health and success on this joyous occasion. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- Wishing you a delightful Eid ul-Adha filled with all the good things in life. Eid Mubarak!
- On this auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Adha, may all your good deeds be accepted and your prayers answered. Eid Mubarak!
- May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid ul-Adha and forever. Eid Mubarak!
- As we celebrate Eid ul-Adha, let's remember the true spirit of this holy day. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending warm wishes and prayers your way on this beautiful Eid ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak!
- May your days be filled with peace, your weeks with joy, and your months with prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- On this special day, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a heart full of happiness and a home full of love on Eid ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak!
- May the spirit of Eid bring you closer to Allah and fill your heart with contentment. Eid Mubarak!
- May the blessings of Allah shine upon you this Eid and always. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- Wishing you a joyous celebration and showering you with blessings. Eid Mubarak!
- May the joy of Eid surround you and your family. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- May Allah accept your sacrifices and grant you His blessings. Eid Mubarak!
- May the magic of this Eid bring you happiness and prosperity. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- Wishing you a day filled with joy and a year filled with peace. Eid Mubarak!
- May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. Eid Mubarak!
- May your prayers be accepted and your sacrifices appreciated. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- Wishing you a joyous celebration and a beautiful Eid. Eid Mubarak!
- May the joy of Eid fill your home with warmth and peace. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- May Allah's blessings be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending you warm wishes on this Eid ul-Adha. May Allah bring peace, joy, and happiness to your life. Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a day full of joy and happiness. Eid Mubarak!
- May your sacrifices be appreciated and your prayers answered by the Almighty. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and your faith. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!
- Wishing you a delightful Eid ul-Adha filled with all the good things in life. Eid Mubarak!
- On this auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Adha, may all your good deeds be accepted and your prayers answered. Eid Mubarak!
- May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid ul-Adha and forever. Eid Mubarak!
- As we celebrate Eid ul-Adha, let's remember the true spirit of this holy day. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending warm wishes and prayers your way on this beautiful Eid ul-Adha. Eid Mubarak!
- May your days be filled with peace, your weeks with joy, and your months with prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
Happy ul-Adha 2024: Quotes
- "Eid ul-Adha is not just about the festivities, but it is a time to ponder and reflect on our actions." - Anonymous
- "Eid ul-Adha is a reminder of the importance of sacrifice, faith, and devotion." - Anonymous
- "May the lessons of Eid ul-Adha enrich your life and bring you closer to your dreams." - Anonymous
- "The beauty of Eid ul-Adha lies in the spirit of giving and sharing with those in need." - Anonymous
- "Eid ul-Adha teaches us the true meaning of sacrifice and devotion to Allah." - Anonymous
- "Eid ul-Adha is a day of joy, a day of sacrifice, and a day to be grateful to Allah for all His blessings." - Anonymous
- "May the spirit of Eid ul-Adha inspire you to live a life of gratitude and compassion." - Anonymous
- "Eid ul-Adha is a time to reflect on our actions and seek forgiveness from Allah." - Anonymous
- "May the teachings of Eid ul-Adha guide you towards a life of peace and happiness." - Anonymous
- "Eid ul-Adha is a celebration of sacrifice, faith, and the bonds that unite us all." - Anonymous