How to manage children's sugar consumption? Here are the tips for parents
Sugar consumption by children is a critical problem for parents and it is important to monitor their intake of sugar. Here are some tips for parents to manage their children's sugar consumptionSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Many people have recently expressed concern about the sugar intake by their children. It is tough to monitor the intake of sugar among children, especially during the holiday or festive season.
‘Sugar’ refers to both naturally occurring sugar and free sugar. Naturally occurring sugar can be found in fruits, vegetables, in some grains and in lactose as well, that is, milk and dairy products. On the other end, free sugar is defined as all the monosaccharides and disaccharides added to foods and beverages by manufacturers, cooks or consumers plus sugar, which are naturally present in honey, syrups, and fruit juice concentrates.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
What is the impact of overconsumption of sugar on health?
Dr Abhishek Chopra, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in New Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh gave his interview to Hindustan Times, where he mentioned that overconsumption of free sugar especially in liquid form is connected with a range of health conditions. Its effects can be seen immediately or in the future, like cardiovascular disease and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. Malabsorption of sugar consumers in excess can result in chronic diarrhoea, flatulence, bloating and growth faltering. There is an increased risk of tooth decay due to free sugar and acidity.
What are the side effects of sugar on children?
Here are the side effects of sugar on children:
1. Dental issues
Excessive sugar consumption leads to tooth decay and cavities, especially when consumed in the form of sugary drinks and candies. There are bacteria in the mouth producing acids that erode tooth enamel, which leads to dental problems if not managed properly.
2. Increased risk of obesity
Overconsumption of sugar is also related to weight and obesity gain in children. Sugary foods and drinks are high in calories but less in nutritional value.
3. Type 2 diabetes risk
Consistently consuming large amounts of sugar can contribute to insulin resistance and increase the Type 2 diabetes risk, it is a condition that affects the body’s ability to regulate sugar.
4. Nutritional deficiencies
Food rich in sugar leads to nutritional deficiencies. If children are filled up on sugary snacks and drinks and must not consume enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein-rich foods necessary for growth and development.
5. Behavioural issues
There are studies suggesting a link between high sugar intake and behavioural issues in children like hyperactivity and attention problems. There is research needed to understand the relationship fully.
6. Increased risk of chronic diseases
Excessive sugar consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing chronic diseases later in life like heart disease and metabolic disorders.
7. Poor dietary habits
Regularly consuming sugary foods and drinks establishes poor dietary habits early in life leading to a preference of sweet foods and potentially lifelong challenges to manage sugar intake.
How to manage sugar intake?
Here are the tips to manage sugar intake:
- Offer whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains instead of sugary snacks
- Choose water or milk, which is a primary beverage and limit sugary drinks
- Read food labels and avoid foods with high added sugar content
- Encourage mindful eating habits and model healthy behaviours as caregivers.