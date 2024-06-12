Best Natural Skincare and Haircare Recipes for Glowing Results this Summer

It is prudent to rely on naturopathic solutions for the majority of health and beauty-related complications. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on brands that claim to use the same natural ingredients as well as harmful chemical-based preservatives, there are many potential ingredients in the kitchen that could be used for skin cleansing, even coughing, mild fever, or dull skin.

There are recipes and practices in this guide that have greatly reduced the number of visits to the doctor and the cost of cosmetics. Here are some amazing skincare and haircare remedies, of course, completely homemade and straight out of the kitchen with natural ingredients and quite effective, convenient to use and affordable.

5 Best natural skincare routine for glowing results

• Raw Milk As Face (and make-up) Cleanser

Any packaged, carton, or milk that your milkman brings can be used as raw milk. In a pan, pour the milk in. Allow it to rest for two minutes. Using a spoon, scrape the milk's top layer out. Use it on your neck and face. Use cotton to wipe it off.

You can use normal, toned milk after its cream has been extracted if your skin tends to break out. If your skin is additional dry, you can utilise milk cream, for example, malai also.

• Sugar Face Scrub

Face scrubs are best made with brown sugar. Brown sugar, a few tablespoons at a time. Olive oil should be mixed in. A good face scrub is ready when a few drops of essential oil are added.

• Skin Toning with Natural Rose water

Rose water gives the face a shiny, taut appearance. Pluck the rose flower's petals. Use clean water to wash them. In a pan, add distilled water. Add the petals to it. Steaming the mixture is preferable to heating it on a low flame. Turn off the fire when you notice the petals losing their pink tone and transforming into white.

Allow the mixture to steep for a while. Strain and store after allowing it to cool. You will be astonished to see how pure home-made rose water is not the same as the market made rose water.

• Besan Face Mask

Try this most effective face mask for dry skin. All it needs is Besan (chickpea flour), some curd or milk cream and turmeric powder.

Sometimes you can add honey, rose water, banana, lemon drops, egg white or even coffee to make your own variant of the mask.

This mixture has proved effective throughout ages and continues to be in tradition in Indian households. Even the bride and groom use this mixture during haldi ceremony.

• Banana Honey Face Mask

You may also use a mixture of honey and banana to make the above mask. Add lemon drops or curd to it based on the weather. This mask softens and supplies the skin, while the previous one gave it a glow.

• Glycerin + Rose Water + Lemon Juice + Vit. E oil as Moisturizers

In the winter, add more glycerin, and in the summer, add more rose water. Also, squeeze a few vitamin capsules. E to the mix as well as vitamin E not only works well as a moisturizer but also well as a preserver.

This go-to homemade moisturiser is this one. It can also be used as a body lotion and a lip balm and as a lotion for the face and on the knees and elbows to smooth the skin.

5 Best natural hair care routine for glowing results

• Baking Soda and Vinegar Shampoo

We are all aware of the numerous and varied applications of baking soda. Because it exfoliates, use it frequently to clean the scalp. Rinse the hair with this mixture, which is three parts water to one part vinegar, after cleaning. It performs flawlessly, particularly when hair is not oiled.

• Glycerin Based Soap as a Shampoo

When hair is dry, the scalp is oily and washing is difficult. Therefore, on those days, shampoo your hair with a soap containing glycerin. Pears are the most common choice, but natural handmade soaps or soaps made with essential oils from Khadi can also be used.

• Oil Based Hair Conditioner

After proper washing of hair, take two drops of a light hair oil, for the most part olive oil or some other oil, blend it in with a few drops of water and apply it straight on hair. Rub the oil mixture into the hair from the shoulders down, just like you would a conditioner. This will help in soft hair, however, will be more appealing particularly after washing.

• Natural Hair Masks

The egg and vinegar hair mask is the personal pick. DIY Banana Honey Curd Hair Mask is another option. Apart from it, a Honey Coconut Oil Hair Mask can also be used greatly.

• Krya Zesty Hair Wash

Another product from Krya that people adored using it on hair. It is free of chemicals like SLS, parabens, and synthetic fragrances and is made from fresh berries, amla, and shikakai. It is a herbal-like green powder.