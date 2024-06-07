World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, history, theme, importance, quotes

The key to living a happy life is having access to enough nutritious food. Numerous food-borne illnesses can result from eating contaminated food. The term "food safety" refers to the practice of storing, preparing, consuming, and delivering food in a manner that allows for the preservation of adequate nutrition and health.

In addition, food safety prevents the growth of bacteria, which can cause severe illness. The World Health Organization estimates that food-borne illnesses account for approximately 4,20,000 deaths annually. World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7 to emphasise the significance of maintaining food standards.

World Food Safety Day: History

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) were given instructions by the United Nations to educate people about the significance of food safety worldwide. Food Security Day was celebrated collaboratively in 2016 by WHO and FAO.

The idea was supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at its 40th session in July of next year. In 2018, it was decided to mark World Food Security Day on June 7. To recognize the significance of food security, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA 73.5 on August 3, 2020.

World Food Safety Day 2024: Theme

Each year, World Food Safety Day is celebrated with a specific theme that guides the global activities and campaigns. Themes such as "Food Safety, Everyone's Business" focuses on the shared responsibility among governments, producers, and consumers to guarantee food safety.

This year's theme is "Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected." As per the WHO, "This year’s theme underlines the importance of being prepared for food safety incidents, no matter how mild or severe they can be".

What is the importance of World Food Safety Day?

World Food Safety Day was established by the United Nations to emphasise the importance of food safety for human health and the environment. By reducing the burden of food-borne illnesses, WFSD also aims to strengthen global efforts to ensure food safety. World Food Safety Day is celebrated annually to highlight the significance of safe food.

To ensure that various types of food are safe for consumption, they are tested and analysed. Additionally, the World Food Safety Day provides an opportunity to inform consumers about food safety and encourage them to take preventative measures against foodborne diseases.

World Food Safety Day: Quotes

• ‘Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.’ by Winston Churchill

• ‘We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine gun.’ by George Orwell.

• ‘There are people in the world so hungry that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.’ by Mahatma Gandhi

• ‘One of the trends we’re seeing in food and agriculture is more and more consumers wanting to know things about their food, where and how it’s grown, and what’s in it.’ by Dan Glickman

• ‘The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body.’ by Pat Buchanan.