Inside Neeraj Chopra's wedding: All about Himachal Pradesh resort and more

Neeraj Chopra, a double Olympic medallist, and Himani Mor, a tennis coach secretly got married at a secluded Himachal Pradesh resort. The wedding was held close to Gandhigram, 50 kilometers from Chandigarh on the Kumarhatti-Nahan route. For the couple's low-key ceremony, the serene mountaintop resort encircled by pine forests was the perfect location.

The location, which is well-known for hosting destination weddings, was reportedly decked out in pastel and green hues. The wedding was a private affair, attended by only 70 close friends and relatives. In order to preserve privacy, visitors were not permitted to bring cell phones or other such devices, keeping the event a mystery until the couple announced their special day.

Inside Neeraj Chopra's wedding

The sports star's wedding, which would have otherwise attracted media attention, was rather a complete secret. Mobile phones and other devices were completely prohibited from being brought to the wedding location, which may have allowed the public to see the highly sought-after photos of the sports star.

A small group of 70 people attended the wedding of the well-known Haryana athlete. The employees of the resort near Gandhigram on the Kumarhatti-Nahan route, who were sworn to secrecy, have yet to comment. The wedding was solemnized on January 15, after the wedding party checked in on January 14. Chopra was one of the last guests to depart on the morning of January 17, according to the staff, even though most of the guests left on January 16.

The highland resort, which has a small population nearby, provided a healthy atmosphere for the highly guarded wedding. The people were not shocked to see the resort decked out in pink and green décor because the region has a reputation for hosting upscale destination weddings. It is extremely shocking that, despite his prominent position, details on his marriage were kept secret. The only people who see the renowned couple go down the aisle on the immaculately groomed fields, aside from the roughly 70 guests, are the resort employees.

All about the Neeraj weds Himani

On January 20, after the couple had departed for their honeymoon, Neeraj made a social media post that caught everyone's attention because he and Himani had kept their wedding plans secret.

Himani is a tennis player and coach from Larsauli village in Sonepat, Haryana. She works as a graduate assistant at Amherst College and is pursuing a Master's degree in the United States.