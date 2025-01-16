Musk is hiring for software engineer role with no degree for Everything App

Elon Musk is accustomed to being in the headlines for his unconventional approach to things. This time, the billionaire is shaking up hiring practices by inviting "hardcore software engineers" to join him in creating an "everything app." The SpaceX CEO shared the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In his viral post on X, Musk said, “We don’t care where you went to school or even whether you went to school or what ‘big name’ company you worked at. Just show us your code.”

Musk's statement emphasises skills and not traditional qualifications.

Musk questions formal education

Musk always questions formal education when it comes to hiring. He never gives importance to formal education and always prioritises a person’s ability to solve problems and deliver results.

When he was hiring for Tesla, he stated that a degree was not necessary, and said it's about what you can achieve and not your credentials.

Some people support Musk's approach which challenges the conventional way of education and opens up opportunities for talented individuals. Critics argue that it might be difficult to implement on a larger scale. Still, this shows Musk values innovation and results over traditional methods to measure success.

What Is Everything App?

Musk is planning to develop an 'Everything App' that provides a wide range of services such as messaging, social networking, peer-to-peer payments, and e-commerce, on one platform to users.

This kind of super app is popular in Asia, like WeChat in China, which has billions of monthly users. Users can use WeChat to book rides, send money to friends and family, make payments at stores, and many other services.

Another super app in Southeast Asia is 'Grab', which offers services like food delivery, ride-hailing, on-demand package delivery, financial services, and investing.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently hinted at launching financial services on the social networking application, with the name 'X Money.'

While sharing a post on X, she wrote, “In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! 2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more. Buckle up. Happy New Year!"