Donald Trump inauguration: Melania looks goes viral; here's who wore what

John F. Kennedy started his inauguration day in 1961 by removing his hat. In 2025, First Lady Melania Trump made her statement while keeping her hat on during the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th US president.

Donald J Trump looked impressive during the ceremony. He shared a post on X where he stated, "Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looked absolutely stunning for the inauguration."

Melania Trump looked stunning on Inauguration Day wearing a navy boater-style toque that complemented her navy double-breasted coat, navy pencil skirt, and ivory blouse. Her outfit had all the hallmarks of her favoured first lady style: sharply cut, with spiked heels and a dramatic flourish via the headgear.

Her stunning look on her inauguration day shows her love of hats. The brim of the hat was wide and the contrast between the cream ribbon and navy hat was big enough that it drew the eyes upwards.

Is wearing a hat to a presidential inauguration ‘unusual’?

No, wearing a hat is not very uncommon. First ladies such as Mamie Eisenhower, Nancy Reagan, and Jackie Kennedy all wore hats on Inauguration Day. Usually, hats wouldn't obscure the first lady's face. In contrast, Melania Trump's inaugural hat featured a wide brim that shaded her eyes, concealing her thoughts.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump was seen in his usual look following his norm of navy suits.

A big point of interest, particularly on Inauguration Day, is where the president gets his suits. Menswear expert Derek Guy pointed out that the information about the 78-year-old's suit is unclear, but he must be wearing an American suit as the president's speech talks about increasing American industry.

Ivanka Trump

First daughter Ivanka Trump, 43, matched Melania's serious colour palette with an emerald green skirt suit with a matching hat. Ivanka Trump matched a serious colour palette with an emerald green skirt suit with a matching hat.

She was looking fabulous in a forest green pencil skirt with an asymmetrical jacket. She also wore a sleek black belt, green hat, and black heels that completed her look for the inauguration day.

Jill and Joe Biden

Former First Lady, Jill Biden, 73, looked beautiful from head to toe. Both Bidens wore clothes designed by Ralph Lauren that represent the American dream. During the rule of Joe Biden, Jill wore clothes designed by Lauren and she also participated at his fashion show in the Hamptons last September.