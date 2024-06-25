Is summer heat taking a toll? Head to these 8 gorgeous places in July 2024

After a sweltering May and June, it’s time to take some time off and plan a refreshing journey with your family and friends. India is a rich country with diverse landscapes and a rich cultural heritage, offering different kinds of locations for a memorable family vacation. If you are a fan of mountain retreats, serene beaches or lush greenery, this country offers something for everyone. If you are one of those who are planning to take a holiday this summer 2024, this article is for you.

July is the month that brings respite from the blazing heat of the summer. Considering these factors, if you are planning a trip, then here are the top 8 places to visit this summer.

Valley Of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers is based in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand at a height of 3,858 m, it is one of the best places in India to visit in July. It is categorised under the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This place stays frozen throughout winter and during summer, the snow melts, which makes it an ideal place for trekking and enjoying the valley. You can take a tour of Bheem Pul via cycle, click pictures and visit Hemkund Sahib. Top tourist attractions are Vasudhara Falls, Badrinath Temple, Gaurikund, Govindghat and more.

Amarnath, Jammu and Kashmir

The Amarnath Cave is situated above 3900 m from sea level and enclosed within beautiful snow-capped mountains. One can go on a pilgrimage to Amarnath with family to have a soulful experience. The journey holds special significance and offers trekking opportunities making it one of the best places to visit in July in India . You can do multiple things like Trek to Amarnath Cave, going on the Amarnath Yatra, river rafting, golfing and more. Top tourist attractions are Amarnath Temple, Amarnath Cave, Zoji La Pass, Aishmuqam Shrine and more.

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is full of greenery, waterfalls and tall mountains, a perfect place to visit with family, one can walk through tea and spice farms and even check out old Edakkal Caves. There are many places to visit including wildlife sanctuaries like Muthanga and Tholpetty, where you can see animals in their natural habitat. Some of the must-visit places are the ancient Edakkal Caves, the stunning Soochipara Waterfalls, and the serene Pookode Lake. You can do many things there like trekking, ancient Edakkal Caves, hidden waterfalls, boating and pedal boating on Poookode Lake. Wayanad is located in Kerala.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

The north-eastern part of India is full of beautiful places which also includes this gorgeous place in Arunachal Pradesh – Tawang. This is a very pleasant location, filled with lush hills, Buddhist monasteries and Gompas. Top tourist attractions are Tawang Monastery, Nuranang Waterfall, Paradise Lake, Gorichen Peak and more, where you can do plenty of things like exploring Taktsang Gompa, shopping at Tibetan Settlement Market, hiking on the Gorichen Peak and more.

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Situated in Western India, Lonavala is a great place to visit especially for people residing near Mumbai and Pune who often choose to go to these places on a holiday. The lush green hills and charming environment of Lonavala make it one of the best places to visit in India during July. Top tourist places to visit in Lonavala are the Lonavala Wax Museum, Korigad Fort, Bhaja caves, Duke’s Nose and more. One can do simple things like trekking, farm tours, camping, waterfall rappelling, and more.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is one of the best places to visit in India in July. This place has beautiful green pine trees, shining waterfalls and many more things to explore in this city. It is also the gateway to Meghalaya and it is known for heavy rainfalls, waterfalls, caves, splendid landscapes and culture. Top tourist attractions are Elephant Falls, Umiam Lake, East Khasi Hills, Mawlynnong and more where you can do several things like Hike Shillong Peak, enjoy a boat ride on Umiam Lake, explore the Don Bosco Museum and many other things.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital is a charming hill station located in the northern state of Uttarakhand, which is known for its pleasant environment and beautiful travelling spots. Nainital is also regarded as the Lake City of India and the most popular place in the town is Naini Lake. During the monsoons, the weather is extremely pleasant in Nainital, which makes it one of the best places to visit in July. Top tourist attractions are Snow View Point, Eco Cave Gardens, Naini Lake, Tiffin Top and more. You can enjoy a delightful ropeway ride, boating on the Naini Lake, view the sunrise from Tiffin Top, visit Nainital Zoo and more.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is a perfect place for family trips which is very popular for tea estates, toy trains and panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga peak. Families can ride the historic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway where they can visit the lush tea-green gardens of Happy Valley and take a scenic walk along the Mall Road. Other popular attractions in the region are the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park. Things to do in these hill stations are riding the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train), Trekking to Tiger Hill for a sunrise view of Kanchenjunga, Tea tasting and plantation tours at Happy Valley Tea Estate.