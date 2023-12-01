List of countries Indians can travel to without visa includes Malaysia now

Travelling globally and exploring new locations is a coveted dream that so many harbour. For Indian passport holders, this dream can now be a reality more than ever before. The global influence exerted by India has improved relations with many nations who are now offering visa-free travel for the country’s residents, doing away with the requirement of visas.

With the latest addition of Malaysia and Thailand offering visa-free access to Indian residents, an agreement of cultural trade has been laid out between the nations. India's passport ranks 80th according to the recent Henley Passport Index 2023 and presently, Indians can venture out to 57 locations totally without visa or visas on arrival plans.

Indian travelling without visa: Insights The Passport Index reveals India's Passport Power Rank, which remains at 68. While this number implies a moderate remaining in contrast with different countries, it mirrors the present status of India's international mobility amid three South Asian nations settling on visa-free for Indian nationals for a specific period. With a mobility score of 75, the Indian passport permits without visa travel to 23 nations and visa-on-arrival access to 49 countries, as indicated by the index. But, three additional nations have permitted visa-free entry to Indian nationals to support the tourism, taking the count to 26.

Indians travelling Visa-free countries: Overview Indian passport holders can now create visa free-entry in Angola, Barbados, Palestinian Territories, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Senegal, St. Vincent Bhutan, Dominica, El Salvador, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao, Mauritius, Micronesia, Nepal, and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia. India stays among the top nations to pay tourist arrivals to Malaysia. Sri Lanka has introduced a visa-free entry drive for visitors from India and six other nations, encompassing China, Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand. Visa-free countries 2023: Reason Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday declared 30 days visa-free entrance for Indian and Chinese residents from December 1, joining Thailand and Sri Lanka lately to offer such a facility to foreigners to advance the tourism industry. The 30-day visa free entry is likewise currently appreciated by eight ASEAN nations with the end goal of social visits, tourism and business.

This drive will stay successful until March 31, 2024, and expects to help tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka, with the tourism ministry setting an objective of drawing in five million tourists in the coming years.