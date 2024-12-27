Zomato 2024 year-end report: Foodie spent Rs 5 lakh in a single restaurant

Zomato's 2024 year-end report was recently revealed, and it offered intriguing insights on Indian food ordering habits. A Bengaluru food lover spent an incredible sum of money on a single meal. The anonymous foodie reportedly spent more than Rs 5 lakh at a single restaurant, according to Zomato.

The 2024 year-end report of the food delivery app also revealed that Biryani had maintained its unchallenged position as India's most popular meal this year as well. More than 9 crores biryani orders were fulfilled by Zomato in 2024, or more than three orders every second.

Zomato 2024 report: ‘Biryani’ maintains top position

Definitely a country of biryani lovers! This year, Zomato published data on eating out in addition to revealing how Indians placed their food orders throughout the year. The "dining out" area yielded one of the most interesting insights.

For the ninth consecutive year, Biryani has remained India's favorite food. In 2024, Zomato users ordered an incredible 9,13,99,110 plates of biryani. Additionally, the rice dish was the most ordered food on Swiggy.

Second on the list of the most-ordered food items on Zomato was Pizza, with over 5 crore pizza orders delivered by the food delivery giant–5,84,46,908 pizzas, to be precise.

India has a definite favorite when it comes to beverages. Tea surpassed coffee as the most popular beverage on Zomato, despite the latter being a favourite in most homes. In 2024, Indians ordered 77,76,725 cups of tea, while they ordered 74,32,856 cups of coffee.

Zomato report 2024: Delhi tops the race

With Zomato offerings, Delhi residents collectively saved Rs 195 crore on their dining expenses, making the city the leader in dining reservations. Delhi's thrifty dining culture was closely followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai, but they were unable to overtake it.

In 2024, Indians used Zomato to reserve more than 1 crore tables between January 1 and December 6, 2024–about 1,25,55,417 to be precise. On Father's Day, 84,866 people took their fathers out to a pleasant lunch or dinner, making it one of the busiest days of the year.