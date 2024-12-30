Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 05:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / 7 best New Year's resolutions to take on in 2025 that can change your life

7 best New Year's resolutions to take on in 2025 that can change your life

New Year 2025 Resolution: New Year is an ideal time to turn over a new leaf! View the list of New year's 2025 resolution ideas that will inspire you to make the most of the year ahead

New Year’s resolutions 2025

New Year’s resolutions 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

2025 New Year Resolution: Making resolutions is at the top of the list of New Year's traditions. That does not stop people from finding it difficult to carry out their well-intentioned plans, though. It is never too late to start over if you think you might be among that audience. The ideal moment to start again is on New Year's Day 2025
 
Take a look at this list of resolution suggestions that will motivate you to be your best self in 2025 and give your hundred percent. These resolutions are realistic and practical, and they will assist you in gradually changing your life for the better, whether your goal is to improve your financial well-being, your physical or mental health, or your personal connections.
 

Top 7 New Year’s resolutions to make in 2025!

1. Read More (Or Listen)
 
Make it a goal to read more books in the upcoming year to broaden your knowledge and cut down on screen time! It can even be as easy as doing a task or cleaning while listening to an audiobook.
 
2. Make a Budget

Also Read

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

Special arrangements for darshan in Jagannath temple for Dec 31, Jan 1

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police

Over 2,000 cops deployed in Gurugram ahead of New Year celebrations

Indian police

Elaborate security in place for New Year celebrations: Bengaluru Police

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Mumbai Police to deploy 14k personnel for security on New Year's Eve

Christmas

Christmas 2024: Discover unique ways of traditions, celebrations worldwide

 
Saving money can be beneficial in the long run, even if you can only spare a few rupees per week. If math is not your thing, budgeting does not have to be difficult. There are apps that track your expenses and automatically set aside a tiny amount that you will not even notice. You will have a tidy little nest egg for the future before you know it.
 
3. Say NO to drinking alcohol
 
This is the best approach to cutting back on booze. You may challenge yourself to take part in "Dry January," or you could just cut back on your weekly alcohol intake. Your body and mind will undoubtedly gain in any case. 
 
4. Learn a new language
 
Decide to start studying a new language in 2025! Enroll in a live or online course, or use an app. This ability will broaden your horizons in fascinating ways, whether you are getting ready for a trip abroad or just learning about a new culture at home. 
 
5. Engage in some professional networking
 
Attending local networking events is a terrific method to expand your professional circle and make new connections, regardless of your 2025 career ambitions. You might even find a fascinating career opportunity, but you never know.
 
6. Engage in meditation
 
By encouraging mindfulness and reducing stress, incorporating meditation into your daily practice can greatly enhance your well-being. It is a simple yet effective pledge to live a more balanced, yet healthy life. 
 
7. Make a vision board
 
Create a vision board to help you realize your goals for 2025. Goals like new travel experiences, professional achievements, or personal development could be included. Putting pictures and positive statements on your board will act as a physical reminder to maintain your motivation all year long.
 

More From This Section

Manmohan Singh

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Top 20 quotes of India's former prime minister

Zomato 2024

Zomato 2024 year-end report: Foodie spent Rs 5 lakh in a single restaurant

Christmas tree in the USA

Merry Christmas 2024: Wishes, messages and greetings for your loved ones

Christmas

Merry Christmas 2024: Festival history, significance, tradition, and more

Christmas, decor

Christmas 2024 speech ideas: Long, short speeches for students in English

Topics : New Year New Year Specials New Year's Day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon