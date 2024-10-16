October Full Moon Day 2024: Spiritual significance, when and where to watch

The stargazers are about to be treated with a beautiful celestial gift–the Hunter’s moon, which will be visible on October 16. This will be a rare spectacle, with the moon appearing larger than than any other time of the year.

Full moon holds spiritual and religious significance in Indian traditions, but the full moon that falls in the month of Ashwina is known as Hunter's Moon, and it is very significant. This is also the time of Sharad Purnima , making the occasion very auspicious for many people in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp When to watch October Full Moon Day 2024? The Purnima tithi will begin on October 16, 2024, at 8.40 pm and it will conclude on October 17, 2024, at 4.55 pm.

Where to watch the Full Moon in October 2024?

The Supermoon will be seen in India in the evening of October 16 till October 18. The best time to see is at 4:56 PM IST on Thursday, October 17. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) reports that New Zealand and regions east of the International Date Line would be the early ones to observe the supermoon, while western Americans will witness the late full moon on October 16. The full moon will appear for three consecutive days.

What is Hunter's Moon?

The traditions of the Algonquin Native American tribe are the reason behind 'Hunter's Moon'. This moon follows the Harvest Moon, which falls closest to the autumnal equinox.

According to Farmer's Almanac, with the leaves falling and the crops being cleared, it is time to hunt. When the harvesters have reaped the fields, hunters can easily see the animals that come out to glean.

This day also has a historical significance, marking the time when tribes would stock up on meat for the coming winter season. The name reflects the practice of hunting during this season.

This will be the third of four consecutive supermoons and the brightest by far with a tiny margin.

Hunter's Moon: Spiritual Significance

The full moon that falls in October is termed as Hunter's Moon, when people used to start preparation for the winter season and stocking up meat. It is also termed as a new beginning where people should be ready for a new chapter of life. People who were suffering in the past can close their past chapters and start something new. People also begin various spiritual practices making things easier to analyse, about what is good and what's not. This day uplifts people spiritually.