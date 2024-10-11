Happy Maha Navami 2024: Top 50 best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Today is the final day of Durga Puja, an important Hindu festival, and a focal point of the Shardiya Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. Maha Navmi marks the ninth day of Navratri, also called Durga Navmi, and is filled with devotion, reverence and a strong connection to Maa Durga's divine feminine power.

Durga Navmi is the final day of devotion where all the devotees immerse themselves in prayers, rituals and the victory of Goddess Durga victory over evil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Hindu scriptures, on this day, Maa Durga defeats Demon Mahishasura representing victory of good over evil and purity over corruption.