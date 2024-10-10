World Mental Health Day 2024: Advantages of meditation for today's youth

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 as part of an international campaign to increase mental health awareness and promote support for mental health. Under the direction of the World Health Organization (WHO), the program seeks to raise awareness of the significance of mental health for people, communities, and workplaces. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It might be difficult to focus on a task or ground yourself when feeling overtaken by worry or anxiety. Your life may seem to be getting more and more difficult, with nothing working out. If you find yourself in these challenges, do not worry; meditation can help you. Here is everything you need to know about mental health and the advantages of meditation for mental health.

World Mental Health Day: Overview

"Mental Health at Work" is the theme of the Mental Health Day 2024. Every year, a number of events and activities are planned to raise awareness of the value of human well-being and mental health.

The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) launched the effort to observe the day for the first time in 1992. People with mental health disorders frequently face discrimination, stigma, and violations of their human rights.

World Mental Health Day: Significance of mental health

A state of mental well-being that enables people to deal with life's stresses, recognize their potential, study and work effectively, and contribute to their communities is referred to as mental health. It plays a significant role in general health and life satisfaction. Mental health is crucial at every stage of life, from childhood to adulthood.

It is essential to socioeconomic, community, and individual growth and is a fundamental human right. It has an impact on people's thoughts, feelings, behaviours and goes beyond the absence of mental illnesses. Our ability to manage stress, interact with others, and make wise decisions are all influenced by our mental health.

More From This Section

World Mental Health Day: Impact of mental illness

People of all ages can be affected by mental disorders: People of all ages suffer from mental disease. The WHO estimates that one in seven adolescents worldwide suffer from a mental illness.

Mental disorders are usual: One in eight people worldwide suffers from a mental disorder.

Possibilities for effective prevention and treatment: There are a number of possibilities for effective prevention and treatment. Nonetheless, the majority of individuals lack access to effective care.

Teenagers frequently suffer from emotional disorders: The WHO reports that teenagers frequently suffer from emotional illnesses. The most common conditions in this age range are anxiety disorders, which are more common in older adolescents than in younger ones.

Suicidal thoughts: Suicide is the third most common cause of death for people aged 15 to 24 and the sixth most common cause of death for people aged 5 to 15. Poor mental health might contribute to suicide.

Can improve with time: It is crucial to keep in mind that a person's mental health might fluctuate over time based on a number of variables.

Mental Health Day: 5 Major benefits of meditation for mental health

Focusing the mind to attain a state of peace and clarity is the practice of meditation. In order to encourage relaxation and self-awareness, it usually incorporates methods like mindfulness, concentration, and deep breathing.

1. Reduces stress: The potential of meditation to alleviate stress is one of its most well-known advantages. Numerous health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular illnesses can be brought on by Chronic stress. The stress hormone cortisol is reduced when people meditate, especially when they practise mindfulness meditation.

2. Enhances sleep: Sleep disruptions and insomnia are prevalent issues that impact the quality of sleep, raising the risk of fatigue and mental stress. Regular meditation practice has been shown to help manage these problems by encouraging relaxation and getting the mind ready for sleep.

3. Enhances concentration: It can be difficult to focus and pay attention to just one item at a time because of the hectic lifestyle. The practice of meditation can be beneficial. It improves your general brain health by strengthening and sustaining your focus.

4. Lowers blood pressure- High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Meditation has a well-established reputation for lowering stress and enhancing heart health. Consequently, it promotes longevity and cardiovascular health.

5. Lowers the risk of memory loss: Meditation, especially for elderly persons, can enhance cognitive function and memory. It has been demonstrated that techniques like Kirtan Kriya, which involves repeating finger movements while reciting a mantra, enhance participants' memory tasks.