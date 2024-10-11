International Day of the Girl Child 2024: History, significance, and more

Today, the world is celebrating International Day of the Girl Child, raising awareness about the unique challenges that girls face worldwide and promoting their empowerment.

The United Nations established this day in 2012 highlighting the need to address issues like gender inequality, child marriage and limited access to education and healthcare.

This day celebrates the potential of girls and advocates their rights, emphasising the importance of ensuring full participation in social, economic and political spheres.

This day also serves as a platform seeking to remove barriers to their progress, creating a more equitable and supportive environment for girls to thrive and contribute to society.

International Day of the Girl Child: History

At the World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action for the first time in history. This plan was the most progressive blueprint ever proposed for advancing the rights of not only women but also girls. The Beijing Declaration is the first to address girls’ rights, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 66/170 declaring October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child on December 19, 2011. It aims to address the challenges girls face across the world promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

The International Day of the Girl Child was first observed in 2012 emphasising the need to prevent child marriages.

International Day of the Girl Child: Significance

The girls are supported and educated effectively as they have the potential to change the world. They can become entrepreneurs, political leaders, mentors and even household heads or mothers in the future, if effectively empowered.

On this day, people raise awareness about the power of girls promising them a more equitable and prosperous future.

International Day of the Girl Child 2024: Theme

This year, the theme for International Day of the Girl Child 2024 is ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future.’ This year, the theme is to listen to girls and invest in proven solutions accelerating progress towards a future in which every girl fulfils their potential.

International Day of the Girl Child 2024: Quotes

Here are the top 20 quotes on International Day of the Girl Child 2024