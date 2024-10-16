VC firm RTP Global leads $4.2 mn funding round in sales AI startup Budy

Venture capital firm RTP Global led a $4.2 million pre-seed funding round in Budy, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist other companies in using sales and marketing software.

The investment had other backers, including executives of technology companies Postman and Pure Storage, said Budy in a statement on Wednesday.

The startup addresses a common problem at enterprises: Too many software tools affecting operations. Its AI solutions fix this by improving how existing software is used rather than putting up new systems.

Budy's mission is born from founder Samay Kohli’s previous experiences. “This is my second startup. The previous company scaled up to about $100 million, and as it scaled, I felt every time we went through one stage, we needed to implement new sales and marketing software so that we can accelerate our growth. But what I realised was every time you would put in a new sales and marketing software, it would only make things tougher and more complex,” he said.