Sharad Purnima 2024: Why is it celebrated? Know date, significance and more

Sharad Purnima, celebrated with immense devotion, is one of the most significant full moon days (Purnima) as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on October 16, 2024.

Sharad Purnima has special importance in Hindu tradition as this is the only day of the year when the moon appears in its full glory, radiating with sixteen Kala (phases).

Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu who was born with all sixteen Kala while Lord Rama was born with twelve. Why is Sharad Purnima celebrated? This festival is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Ashwin month. It is believed that on this day nectar rains from the rays of the moon. Therefore, on the night of the Purnima, Kheer is kept in the moonlight as it is believed that consuming it after being kept in moonlight brings peace, happiness and prosperity to the house. Apart from this, lighting a lamp on this occasion relieves people from all the troubles of life and for this reason, the festival of Sharad Purnima is celebrated.

Sharad Purnima 2024: Significance

The Hindu festival Sharad Purnima is related to the worship of God Moon, called Chandra. According to Hindu tradition, newlywed women vow to observe the Purnimasi fast for the entire year that begins with this day.

The festival is also known as Raas Purnima in the Brij region, commemorating the night when Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas, the divine dance of love. To accompany Gopi, Krishna is believed to have created his multiple forms and supernaturally extended the night to last as long as one night of Lord Brahma, equivalent to billions of human years.

How is Sharad Purnima celebrated?

Here's how Sharad Purnima is being celebrated:

Lakshmi Puja: Devotees perform special prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings of prosperity and wealth, and stay awake throughout the night to invite her blessings.

Kheer Ritual: Kheer (sweet rice pudding) is prepared and placed under the moonlight, as it is believed that the moon’s rays on this night infuse the food with healing properties.

Raas Leela: In places like Vrindavan, the Raas Leela of Lord Krishna with the Gopis is reenacted, and people gather to sing, dance, and celebrate his divine love.

Cultural Gatherings: Families and friends gather for night-time activities like singing devotional songs, storytelling, and enjoying festive foods together under the full moon.

